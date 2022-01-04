Emoni Bates remains out for Memphis basketball with finger injury

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very good night on Tuesday as they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-114. The Lakers came into this game with a record of 19-19 and if they wanted to get back above .500, they needed to win. In the end, that is exactly what they did on the back of LeBron's 31-point performance that saw him reaching another new height.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO