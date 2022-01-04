ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emoni Bates remains out for Memphis basketball with finger injury

By Greg Wickliffe
The Ann Arbor News
 1 day ago
Emoni Bates continues to nurse a finger injury that has kept him out of Memphis’ lineup the past two games and will keep him out of Tuesday’s matchup against Tulsa....

The Ann Arbor News

