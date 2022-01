A Sudanese protester was killed on Thursday while taking part in the latest mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule after a coup, medics said. The unidentified protester took a "live bullet to the head by the putschist forces as he took part in demonstrations" on Thursday in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, part of the pro-democracy movement. The latest killing brings the overall death toll since the October 25 military coup to 58, the committee added. The protester died a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had appealed on Twitter for Sudanese security forces to "cease using lethal force against demonstrators & commit to an independent investigation."

