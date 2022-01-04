ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!﻿’ contestant mixes up Arcade Fire & Nickelback

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is how we remind you that Arcade Fire is not Nickelback. A Jeopardy! contestant needed that reminder ahead of Monday’s episode, which featured the category ‘Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021.’ The $1,000 clue read, “The Best Of...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Watch All 3 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Hilariously Fall Flat on Machine Gun Kelly Clue

It turns out that Jeopardy contestants aren't the biggest fans of Machine Gun Kelly. During a recent episode, Jeopardy! shared a clue about Kelly's nickname, "MGK." However, awkwardness ensued when none of the contestants buzzed in with the right answer. According to Entertainment Tonight, the category that featured the clue...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Regrets ‘Nothing’ About Show’s ‘Pro-Nickelback Stance’

Since their inception, the alternative rock group, Nickelback, has received a lot of criticism regarding their sound and style. Typically, when the group starts trending on social media, especially here in 2022, it’s because critics have found new ways to nail the band. However, in a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings revealed his very pro-Nickelback stance, for which he regrets “nothing.” Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Who Is Arcade Fire?

Last night, Jeopardy! had a category dedicated to Billboard Top 200 Albums In 2021. Correct questions included Drake, Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and H.E.R. (referred to as “this R&B w.o.m.a.n.” by the esteemed Jeopardy! writers). The final clue in the category: “‘The Best of’ this Canadian band, ‘Volume 1’ included ‘Rockstar,’ ‘How You Remind Me’ & 17 other songs.” The correct response, you might be surprised to learn, is not Arcade Fire. See below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Canada#Arcade Fire Nickelback
The Spun

Look: Jeopardy! Contestants Baffled By Question On Monday

It’s not often that you see a trio of Jeopardy! contestants unable to even venture a guess to a question, but that’s what happened on Monday. Monday night, Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle and returning champion Amy Schneider were all baffled by a music question. The category was “Musical...
TV SHOWS
Pride Source

Trans ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Continues to Break Records

Oakland, California-based engineer Amy Schneider, a trans woman, continues to set records on “Jeopardy!”. As of Monday, Schneider, a 19-day champion with $745,200 in earnings, is the highest-earning woman in the show’s history. In addition, Schneider, 42, has won a place in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame, and is currently in fourth-highest place for total earnings during regular season play. She is also currently in fifth place for a consecutive number of games won.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Sad-Looking Tristan Thompson Shows Up At Daughter True's Dance Class, Hours Before Admitting Maralee Nichols' Baby Is His & Issuing Apology To Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked sad arriving at his daughter True's dance class hours before admitting to the world that DNA results prove he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child. The 30-year-old NBA player may have been hoping to see Khloé Kardashian as he showed in a blacked-out SUV. Getting out of the luxury ride, Tristan immediately spotted the paparazzi.
NBA
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
handitv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we've lost in 2021

As we reach the end of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past year, we have had to say goodbye to Emmy legends, beloved captains, barrier breakers, former child stars, and more. Thankfully, their wonderful work lives on.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy