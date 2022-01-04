First Omicron Case Detected in Newaygo County

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Tuesday their first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in a resident residing in Newaygo County. The CDC says the Omicron variant is especially concerning because it will likely spread more easily. According to the CDC,...
INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has become infected with COVID-19 for a second time, the state health department revealed Wednesday. Box is recovering at home after the reinfection. She tested positive on a rapid test Tuesday morning after experiencing symptoms Monday night. She’s undergone a PCR test, which will be sent for […]
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will no longer provide monoclonal antibody treatments to people in Pueblo. The department stated the antibody treatments are no longer effective in treating the omicron variant, the predominant variant in Pueblo County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health says it will stop using the COVID-19 rapid tests on most adults due to a shortage in supplies. The state said Tuesday the only groups eligible for rapid testing moving forward are people 18 and younger and symptomatic people over 50.
Maybe you’re feeling under the weather. Maybe you were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Or maybe you just have plans and want to take precautions. You take an at-home test, and it comes back positive. So, now what?
With COVID infections and hospitalizations surging across the U.S. due to the spread of the uber-transmissible Omicron variant, White House officials today warned the coming weeks will be “challenging.”. Though Omicron is less likely to cause severe disease than other strains of the virus, its rapid spread and the...
(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday.
Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat.
Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.
The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year.
Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
The Omicron variant has arrived in full force as Mississippi sees record numbers of infections. The Mississippi Department of Health reported Tuesday 30,844 new cases were recorded in the week prior, exceeding the previous record of 25,102 set by the deadly Delta variant for the week of Aug.15-21, 2021. On...
District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Wednesday that a pair of COVID-19/flu vaccination clinics and one health department office will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather. DHD#10’s Oceana County office will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6. Any scheduled appointments at this location...
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
The Indiana Department of Health says it is making several changes to COVID-19 testing operations due to high demand and a national shortage of rapid test kits:. • Hours are being extended at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Jan. 22. The changes are effective today, January 4, 2022.
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Health Department announced Tuesday its office received COVID-19 test kits to distribute to residents on a first-come-first-served basis. However, the agency will limit recipients to two tests each. "As of today, Jan. 4, 2022 we do have a very limited amount of test kits,"...
The Bell County Public Health District upgraded its COVID-19 threat level from Level 3 to Level 2 on Monday — a move officials said was made in response to the region’s climbing incidence rate. “Bell County began to see a decrease in active cases starting in early October...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are warning residents about some COVID-19 testing pop-up sites. The health department was notified last week about small pop-up tents offering free COVID-19 testing in Center City.
Officials say the staff working at the sites claimed they were funded by FEMA, but over the weekend city officials confirmed that the sites were not funded by FEMA.
Anyone who sees these pop-up COVID testing tents is urged to avoid them and report them to the health department at 215-685-5488.
Due to the high demand for COVID testing, health officials say anyone who is experiencing symptoms and cannot find testing is encouraged to act as if they are already positive.
