Oklahoma City, OK

Hundreds of Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 1 day ago
Oklahoma authorities said hundreds of Amazon packages were dumped in a rural area northeast of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said in a Facebook statement that it is investigating how almost 600 Amazon packages were found in the area on Dec. 31.

Authorities also said someone removed items from some of the packages.

“Apparently the thief isn't much of a reader,” the statement said. “The books that were being delivered were left behind.”

The OCSO said that packages were supposed to arrive at their destination by Christmas time and had left the Amazon facility en route to a U.S. Postal Service facility for delivery.

“If you're missing a package, please don't call us,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are working with the USPS and have reached out to Amazon, so someone should contact you soon.”

This comes after Alabama authorities found hundreds of FedEx packages that a driver dumped in a ravine in November.

The former FedEx driver was arrested by authorities in North Carolina last month, according to CNN.

The Hill has reached out to Amazon for comment and more information.

Comments / 16

Garrett R.C.
20h ago

pfffft this is a reflection on the entitled individual workers...hire immigrants and this will not happen.

Reply(5)
6
beautyislove
18h ago

when is enough enough come on ppl are paying for this stuff and they don't get it. this makes me sick.

Reply
4
Floydian
19h ago

if you dont want to do the job. quit so someone that wants to will get it

Reply(1)
7
 

