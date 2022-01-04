ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk Enter COVID Protocols

By Aaron Rose
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a matter of time. Just one game after the Toronto Raptors cleared their entire roster from COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, the virus has reared its ugly head again. Yuta...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Devontae Cacok
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Isaac Bonga
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Protocols#The Toronto Raptors#Covid 19 Health Safety#The San Antonio Spurs
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green On LeBron James' Longevity: "LeBron's Gonna Basically Own All Of The 'Youngest To Ever To' And All Of The 'Oldest To Ever To' Records In The Book. Just Think About That."

LeBron James has been on fire over the last month. In the absence of Anthony Davis, and surrounded by floundering Lakers’ stars, James has carried the load for his team, playing some incredible basketball at the age of 37. It is truly incredible to see James continue to make history. And his former rival Draymond Green has a bold prediction for him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy