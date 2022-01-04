Reward Increased To $33,000 For Information Leading To Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The cash reward for information that leads to missing seven-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery has increased. Manchester, N.H. Police first announced the reward and tip line dedicated to Harmony’s case on Monday.

The reward is now up to $33,000.

The Manchester Crimeline has offered $2,500. Dick Anagnost, the owner of Anagnost Realty and Development, and Arthur Sullivan, the owner of Brady Sullivan Properties have each offered $10,000, police said. Two anonymous Massachusetts businessmen, one from Lynn and another from Newton, have also offered reward money totaling $10,500.

Police thanked the donors who “selflessly offered up cash rewards in hopes of generating tips.”

Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when Manchester Police responded to a house call.

She is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

Police said last week they have spoken to all available family members, though they did not specify which relatives.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at a press conference Monday.