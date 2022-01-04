ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Reward Increased To $33,000 For Information Leading To Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The cash reward for information that leads to missing seven-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery has increased. Manchester, N.H. Police first announced the reward and tip line dedicated to Harmony’s case on Monday.

The reward is now up to $33,000.

The Manchester Crimeline has offered $2,500. Dick Anagnost, the owner of Anagnost Realty and Development, and Arthur Sullivan, the owner of Brady Sullivan Properties have each offered $10,000, police said. Two anonymous Massachusetts businessmen, one from Lynn and another from Newton, have also offered reward money totaling $10,500.

Police thanked the donors who “selflessly offered up cash rewards in hopes of generating tips.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMslC_0dci89Dz00

Harmony Montgomery (Photo Via Manchester NH Police)

Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when Manchester Police responded to a house call.

She is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

Police said last week they have spoken to all available family members, though they did not specify which relatives.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at a press conference Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Father Arrested In Connection With Missing Manchester, NH 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, is now facing several charges as investigators released new information in the case Wednesday. Montgomery was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court, but attorneys arranged for him to be held without bail and the hearing was not held. Montgomery is not charged...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

3 Charged After Attleboro Home Broken Into Twice In One Day

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police arrested three Rhode Island men who allegedly broke into an Attleboro home twice in the same day. Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a homeowner on Peck Street called 911 to report that the suspects had broken into their basement. One of the men appeared to be carrying a handgun. Both people who were home at the time locked themselves in a bedroom. While in the bedroom, they watched the incident play out on a live feed from their security camera. Just seconds after entering the basement, the men ran off. Attleboro Police believe the suspects realized someone was...
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

‘My Little Guardian Angel,’ Dog Leads New Hampshire State Police To 2 Men Seriously Hurt In Crash

LEBANON, N.H. (CBS) – A real-life “Lassie” helped New Hampshire State Police track down two people who had been ejected and seriously hurt in a rollover crash. Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a loose dog in Lebanon near Veterans Memorial Bridge on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The responding trooper found a German Shephard running in the road. When the trooper tried to get close, the dog ran north toward Vermont. A short time later, police found a damaged section of guardrail near the junction of Interstate 91. That is where a badly damaged pickup truck...
LEBANON, NH
CBS Boston

Seabrook, NH Market Basket Evacuated After Pressure Cooker Found In Parking Lot

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) — A Seabrook, New Hampshire Market Basket had to be evacuated Tuesday morning when a pressure cooker was found in the grocery store’s parking lot. A caller reported finding the pressure cooker in a shopping cart just before 11 a.m. The Paper Store was also evacuated by local police “out of an abundance of caution.” The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Disposal Unit responded and determined that the pressure cooker was not a threat. Police are still investigating why the device was left in a shopping cart. “This incident is a perfect example of ‘See Something, Say Something’,” Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in a statement. “The caller recognized the device and that it was out of place and contacted the police.”  
SEABROOK, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newton, NH
CBS Boston

‘The Odor Of Sickness,’ COVID Sniffing Dogs Search Norton Middle School For Traces Of Virus

NORTON (CBS) – A pair of police cruisers from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office pulled up to Norton Middle School Wednesday morning. They were carrying a pair of COVID sniffing K-9’s named Hunter and Duke. “They can detect COVID,” said Capt. Paul Douglas. “Whether it’s the Delta variant, whether it’s the new Omicron variant.” The 14-month old labs have been on the job since late August. They’ve been going into town offices and police departments across the county tracking the scent of the coronavirus. Their special skill has also been utilized at schools in three districts – Norton, Fairhaven, and Freetown-Lakeville Regional. “What...
NORTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jiminy Peak Worker Dies After Snow Groomer Accident

HANCOCK (CBS) – State police are investigating after a snowmaker died at Jiminy Peak after an accident with a snow groomer Tuesday morning. Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, was stopped on the mountain working on her snowmobile when the operator of a snow groomer backed into the snowmobile. Francoeur was injured in the collision and was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 11:20 a.m. Police are investigating the incident and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. This is the second fatality to occur at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. In 2009, Anne Steele died after a slip and fall on ice while working in a hospitality role at the business.
HANCOCK, MA
CBS Boston

Silver Alert Issued For Missing New Hampshire Woman Glynis Lanzetta

HADLEY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and Hadley Police are searching for a missing woman from New Hampshire. A silver alert was issued for Glynis Lanzetta on Sunday. Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, N.H. was last seen Saturday afternoon while driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley. Her car has the New Hampshire license plate number 3927494. She was supposed to be following her daughter toward Homewood Suites in Hadley and continued toward Northampton. Silver Alert Issued For Missing New Hampshire Woman Glynis Lanzetta (Photo Via Commonwealth Fusion Center) Anyone who has seen Lanzetta should call Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

COVID Detecting Dogs Begin Working In 3 Massachusetts School Districts

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID sniffing police K-9s will be in some Massachusetts schools this week. The one-year-old labs with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office have been trained to detect COVID-19. On Wednesday, Huntah and Duke will go to work in Freetown, Lakeville and Norton school districts. “With COVID, whether it’s the Omicron, whether it’s the Delta, our dogs will hit on it,” said Bristol County Capt. Paul Douglas. “And if there’s a new variant that comes out in six months, hopefully there isn’t, but if there is one, COVID is COVID.” If one of the dogs smells COVID on a desk,...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Sullivan
CBS Boston

African Serval Found Roaming Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN (CBS) – An African wild cat known as a Serval was found Tuesday roaming in a Lincoln neighborhood. Mary Johaggerty first saw the wild cat earlier this week in Lincoln. “He didn’t seem threatening at all,” Johaggerty said. “We went to the front door and this exotic cat, which I assume is some kind of Serval was at the front door looking all over the place like he wanted to come in.” So, she called rescuers at the MSPCA for help. “It is exceedingly rare to find a Serval in the wild,” said Alyssa Krieger of the MSPCA. “I was shocked when...
LINCOLN, MA
CBS Boston

Harry David Martinez Held Without Bail After Allegedly Stabbing Pregnant Co-Worker In Hopkinton Barbershop

HOPKINTON (CBS) – Harry David Martinez, the man accused of stabbing a pregnant co-worker inside a Hopkinton barbershop, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Monday. Martinez pleaded not guilty after he was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said he stabbed his pregnant co-worker in the back with barber shears several times. It happened while they were both working on New Year’s Eve at Hometown Barbershop on Main Street. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition. Defense attorneys said Martinez has a history of mental illness.
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Workers Hurt After Trench Collapse In Revere

REVERE (CBS) — Two workers were taken to the hospital after a trench collapsed in Revere. The Department of Public Works had been called to the Railroad Street site to shut off the water. The DPW workers were stuck up to their knees. Co-workers helped dig them out and Revere firefighters lifted them out of the trench. Both were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and are expected to be OK.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 390 Road Deaths In 2021, Most In Any Year Dating Back To 2009

BOSTON (CBS) —  390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. It marks the most deaths on the road in a single year dating back to 2009. The 2021 data, which was deemed “preliminary,” was released in a tweet on Monday by the Highway Safety Division. The agency is overseen by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences,” the agency wrote in regards to the increase in road deaths. “Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.” In 2020, there were 327 deaths on the road in Massachusetts. The second-highest number of road deaths over the last 12 years was 2012, when there were 364 deaths.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brady Sullivan Properties#Manchester Police
CBS Boston

Stray Bullet Hits Home In Everett

EVERETT (CBS) — Shots rang out in broad daylight in a quiet Everett neighborhood on Sunday. Bullets hit a home and barely missed the family inside, neighbors told WBZ-TV. Residents on Malden Street said they heard a series of gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Some of the stray bullets hit the side of homes and shattered windows. No one was hit. “It sounded like fireworks but a lot louder,” said Michael Moran. He said he was walking down the street at the time and saw a white car speed the wrong way down a one-way street right after. “It’s terrible because you fear for life,” another neighbor said. “There were nine shots and I knew it was, I’ve heard shots before.” It is unclear who was involved in the shooting. Police believe it’s an isolated incident. Anyone with information should call police at 617-389-2120.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Driver Charged After Allegedly Running From Serious 4-Car Crash On Route 3 In Duxbury

DUXBURY (CBS) – A Scituate man was arrested late Sunday night when police say he ran away after causing a 4-car crash that seriously injured another driver in Duxbury. It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Route 3 North. Massachusetts State Police said the crash was caused by 28-year-old Richard Nohelty. Nohelty was driving north on Route 3 when he hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Three other cars were then involved in chain reaction crashes when drivers swerved to avoid Nohelty’s car. A 59-year-old Plymouth man was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries. Police said Nohelty ran off following the crash. He was arrested a short time later in Scituate and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding. A 26-year-old Waltham man and a 24-year-old Weymouth man were also hurt in the crash. They were both taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy