Seabrook, NH

Seabrook, NH Market Basket Evacuated After Pressure Cooker Found In Parking Lot

 1 day ago
SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) — A Seabrook, New Hampshire Market Basket had to be evacuated Tuesday morning when a pressure cooker was found in the grocery store’s parking lot.

A caller reported finding the pressure cooker in a shopping cart just before 11 a.m. The Paper Store was also evacuated by local police “out of an abundance of caution.”

The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Disposal Unit responded and determined that the pressure cooker was not a threat. Police are still investigating why the device was left in a shopping cart.

“This incident is a perfect example of ‘See Something, Say Something’,” Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in a statement. “The caller recognized the device and that it was out of place and contacted the police.”

