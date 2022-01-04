ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

By Karen Baker
In this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover.

I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues.

How did we become a country that cares so little about its people that we allow them to forgo medical treatment and medications unless they have the substantial income needed to take care of themselves? It started with a concerted effort in the 1960s (and continues today) to define as "socialism" a universal health care system that all other industrialized countries have.

We need a simple system that treats everyone fairly and provides the care we all deserve. On a state level, Health Care for All Oregon is actively working to pass legislation that will create a publicly funded, privately delivered health care system that will cover everyone, regardless of their income, age or employment status.

I want everyone to have good health care and I am inviting you to join Health Care for All (hcao.org) to support our efforts.

Everyone in, nobody out!

Karen Baker of Oregon City is the co-chair of the Clackamas County chapter of Health Care for All Oregon, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for statewide and federal publicly funded care.

