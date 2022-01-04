Valdosta State alum Jason R. Coody appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida

United State Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Jason R. Coody to the be the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, effective December 26, 2021.

Coody was appointed Acting United States Attorney in March 2021, after the resignation of then U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe.

Coody served as Acting U.S. Attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act, prior to the recent attorney general appointment.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of the Northern District of Florida and work every day to keep our communities safe,” said United States Attorney Coody in a statement. “I am privileged to serve with an incredibly talented team of professionals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and exceptional local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, who are all dedicated to the mission of justice.”

According to his biography with the Department of Justice , Coody received his undergraduate degree from Valdosta State University in 1996. He then worked for the Valdosta Police Department as a patrolman and then as a detective.

Coody went on to receive his law degree from the Washburn University School of Law in 2002. He began his prosecution career in Kansas.