NFL

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin downplays record-setting 15th consecutive non-losing season

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Although it wasn't pretty, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on Monday night, improving their record to 8-7-1 and ensuring themselves of at least a .500 record with one game remaining.

For Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, it also clinched his 15th consecutive non-losing season, breaking the NFL record he shared with former Browns and Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Tomlin characteristically downplayed the accomplishment.

"Our agenda, this year, is to get into single elimination tournament and then pit our skills against others in that single elimination tournament in an effort to win the World Championship. That's our mentality every year," he said Tuesday .

"And so with that mentality, it's just certain hardware that you expect to pick up along the way. And if you don't, you'd be seriously disappointed. That's just an expectation that we have here in Pittsburgh."

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has a .642 winning percentage. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

In 15 seasons since taking over for Bill Cowher, Tomlin has surpassed his predecessor in both number of wins (153) and winning percentage (.642) over the exact same number of regular-season games (240). Both also have 1-1 records in the Super Bowl.

Although the Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin, the team has finished 8-8 three times, the last coming in 2019. Overall, the last losing season for any Steelers team came when the 2003 squad went 6-10.

Person
Bill Cowher
Person
Marty Schottenheimer
Cleveland Browns
