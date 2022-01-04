ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 21:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Significant Wind, Blowing...

