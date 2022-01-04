Silver Alert declared for man last seen Dec. 4 in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY — A Silver Alert was declared Tuesday for a man last seen Dec. 4 in Crawford County.

Nathaniel Woods, 26, is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in Milltown and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 812-338-3616.