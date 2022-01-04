ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid COVID surge, a muted CES kicks off in Vegas

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CES Unveiled event is generally the start of a chaotic week of technological innovations and...

Las Vegas Sun

Where to get a COVID test in Las Vegas

The UNLV coronavirus testing clinic — the largest in Clark County — shut down early Sunday night after reaching capacity just halfway through its shift. The clinic did 1,750 tests in the first two and a half hours of its planned five-hour operation and closed at 8 p.m., said Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.
news3lv.com

T-Mobile CEO cancels keynote address at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — T-Mobile's CEO has canceled his keynote address planned for CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month, the telecommunications company has announced. Mike Sievert will not appear either in-person or virtually for the annual tech conference, scheduled for Jan. 5-8. T-Mobile also says it will "significantly...
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
gadgetsandwearables.com

CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas: wearable technology to expect

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is making a return to Las Vegas between January 5th and 8th 2022 as an in-person gathering. Last year, CES adopted an all-digital format which put a dampener on the whole thing. 2021 was the first year in its 50+ year history that CES...
aithority.com

DRONEDEK To Demo Its Smart Mailbox At CES In Las Vegas

DRONEDEK Corporation, one of the first companies in the world to patent a smart mailbox designed for secure drone delivery, will demonstrate its device at CES – the most influential tech event in the world. “We’re gearing up for what we think will be exceptional opportunities to showcase our...
news3lv.com

T-Mobile, others, pull away from CES amid Covid concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Consumer Electronics Show or CES is scheduled to kick off two weeks from Thursday but efforts to return to normal after the annual tech conference was canceled last year are suddenly being hindered by the raging Omicron variant. T-Mobile's CEO canceled his planned address.
Pasadena Star-News

Amazon, Facebook scrap CES plans in Las Vegas after virus surge

Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Pinterest, Twitter and several news outlets have canceled plans to attend the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas, a response to surging Covid-19 cases around the world. The show, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is still scheduled to get underway in early January. But...
Deadline

CES Shortened By One Day Amid Covid Case Records Across The U.S.

UPDATED: The Consumer Technology Association announced late today that its CES trade show next week in Las Vegas will end one day early. The move comes amid record-setting Covid counts in many states across America. “The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES,” read a statement from CTS. Attendees at the show must show proof of vaccination and a negative antigen test taken in the past 24 hours. “As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to...
The Verge

CES 2022 loses Microsoft in Las Vegas over COVID fears

Microsoft is the latest company to drop a physical presence at CES, as the increased prevalence of COVID-19 spooks exhibitors. It joins a growing list of major companies ditching the world’s largest technology show. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not...
CNET

CES 2022: Mercedes, AMD, OnePlus are latest to drop out amid COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is becoming increasingly digital as major exhibitors have announced plans to pivot to a virtual-only presence instead of attending the Las Vegas trade show. In the last 48 hours, Mercedes-Benz, AMD and OnePlus either canceled their CES appearances or announced plans to go digital-only.
New York Post

CES conference debuts new gadgets to smaller crowds amid COVID spike

A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
KEYT

CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19

Is anyone going to CES this year? A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as one of the world’s biggest gadget shows returns to the Las Vegas strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday during another winter of ongoing wariness about the safety of indoor crowds and international travel as the omicron variant spreads around the world. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.
AFP

CES tech show shutting down a day early amid Covid surge

The CES tech show announced Friday that the Las Vegas event next week will go on in person but will end one day early amid the surge in Covid-19 infections. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants."
