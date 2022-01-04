Amid COVID surge, a muted CES kicks off in Vegas

UPDATED: The Consumer Technology Association announced late today that its CES trade show next week in Las Vegas will end one day early. The move comes amid record-setting Covid counts in many states across America. “The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES,” read a statement from CTS. Attendees at the show must show proof of vaccination and a negative antigen test taken in the past 24 hours. “As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO