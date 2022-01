The Solana price analysis is bearish today. The resistance for SOL is present at $170. Support for SOL/USD is found at $161. The latest Solana price analysis is bearish as a downtrend continues to prevail, and the price has been following a decreasing movement for the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has been under the bearish lead for the past few days, and the trends have been the same for today as well. The bears have been successful in maintaining their presence on the price chart, as the red candlestick is indicating a further loss in price up to $163.8.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO