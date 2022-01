Edward Hospital is currently treating 113 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of COVID patients the hospital has treated since the start of the pandemic. Of those 60 are not vaccinated, 33 are, and three are partially vaccinated. Vaccination data on the others was not yet available. There were no deaths over the last four days. As of December 31, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting that Region 7’s positivity rate is at 20.7% and Region 8 is at 19.4%. As of December 30, the City of Naperville has 3,083 active cases, the city’s highest number to date.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO