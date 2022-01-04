Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to eight Texans on Thursday but did not consider a pardon for George Floyd. “The Board of Pardons and Paroles has withdrawn 25 clemency recommendations that contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules,” said Renae Eze, Office of the Governor press secretary. “Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning George Floyd. The Board will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules. As a result of the Board’s withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it. Governor Abbott will review all recommendations that the Board submits for consideration.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO