ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN A press release from Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $307 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help more...

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Increased benefits for January

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. “We...
HEALTH SERVICES
WYFF4.com

Emergency Extended SNAP Benefits to run through at least January

WIS-TV.COM — The more than 300,000 households in South Carolina receiving Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will get the expanded benefits for at least another month. A spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster and President Joe Biden confirmed South Carolina has been granted an extension for January and will...
HEALTH
iheart.com

BREAKING: Gov Abbott Says ‘Under My Order, Vaccine Mandates are Not Allo...

BREAKING: Gov Abbott Says ‘Under My Order, Vaccine Mandates are Not Allowed in Texas’. Texas Governor Greg Abbott moved Tuesday to ban COVID vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State, making the announcement just hours after a federal court blocked the President’s injection requirement for federal contractors. The...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KLTV

Gov. Abbott grants pardons to 8 Texans, excludes George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to eight Texans on Thursday but did not consider a pardon for George Floyd. “The Board of Pardons and Paroles has withdrawn 25 clemency recommendations that contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules,” said Renae Eze, Office of the Governor press secretary. “Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning George Floyd. The Board will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules. As a result of the Board’s withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it. Governor Abbott will review all recommendations that the Board submits for consideration.”
TEXAS STATE
KVAL

Additional emergency SNAP benefits to continue into January, DHS says

SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to get the increased emergency food benefits in January. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS), the federal government approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Hhs#Health And Human Services#Nutrition#Hhsc#Texans#Texas Hhs Access
texassignal.com

Gov. Greg Abbott is trampling over federal law with racist Operation Lone Star

Civil rights groups recently filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice urging them to investigate “Operation Lone Star,” an immigration enforcement initiative by Gov. Greg Abbott they argue is discriminating against Black and Latino Texans and is against the law. Operation Lone Star began nine months...
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
easttexasradio.com

Abbott Asks For Federal Covid Help

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas had requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies. The request comes amid a significant spike in COVID cases in some of the state’s largest counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy