ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What will Africa’s ‘Great Green Wall’ mean for climate change?

By Mark Peña
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

(KXAN) — Back in the 1970s and 80s, the area just south of the Saharan Desert, known as the Sahel, began to turn barren with worsening drought. The Sahel was known as a fertile stretch of land before this time and brought food security and seasonal monsoon rains to the regions nearby.

But food and water have become a scare commodity since those days — which is why the African Union launched Africa’s “ Great Green Wall ” initiative in 2007. The goal, which is about 15% complete, is to plant 100 million hectares of trees along the Sahel, or nearly 5,000 miles from Senegal to Djibouti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRvRz_0dci6SJD00
The green line across Africa is where the Great Green Wall is being planted

Further goals are to halt the Saharan Desert from expanding south by tapping into the water cycle. More trees means more water cycling from soil to the atmosphere. The darker colors from more trees (as opposed to lighter colors of the sand) means more heat retention. More trees also reduces the amount of dust in the atmosphere, which means more solar radiation can reach the surface, as opposed to being reflected off the dust particles.

In all, the hope is that all of this will lead to a stronger monsoon for Central Africa and reverse the effects of desertification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUA33_0dci6SJD00
Women walk under filao trees planted to slow coastal erosion along the Atlantic Ocean in Lompoul village near Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The trees form a curtain that protects the beginning of the Great Green Wall, a project that began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. But as temperatures rose and rainfall diminished, millions of the planted trees died. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The idea might sound a little farfetched, but the practice has been done before here in the U.S.

From 1935 to 1942, then President Franklin Roosevelt conjured what was known as his “tree army” , or the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration workers. Their goal? To plant as many trees from Canada through Texas, bisecting the nation and prevent the wind erosion that was causing the Dust Bowl.

Francesco Pausata, a climate dynamicist at the Université du Québec à Montréal reports to Sciencenews.org after running several global climate models. Pausata says that model runs with the Great Green Wall in Africa (with current climate change trends) would reduce summertime temperatures by as much as 1.5 degrees Celsius for most of the Sahel. At the same time, the Sahel’s hottest areas would actually see increases in temperatures by about the same rate.

In terms of precipitation, Pausata says that with the implementation of the Great Green Wall would increase precipitation across all of the Sahel and even double in some areas, according to his research.

The simulations also suggest a stronger African Monsoon to have far reaching effects in other global climate patterns, such as shifting the El Niño Southern Oscillation farther west and even having effects on the tracks of tropical cyclones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Cold realisation: How climate change glacier melt is revealing artefacts and scientific discoveries

The rapid melting of ice from glaciers and landmasses such as Greenland and Antarctica has terrifying implications for the future of the planet.Just this week it was revealed that glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.This loss of ice globally is even causing the Earth’s crust to warp.A side effect of this situation is the artefacts and scientific discoveries unveiled by the receding ice.First World War cave shelter and trove of artefactsA melted glacier in Northern Italy uncovered a trove of World War One treasures in May.A cave shelter in Mount Scorluzzo housed 20 Austrian soldiers in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

60 Minutes climate change archive: What climate impacts

This week on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl reports that climate change is altering some of the world's prime wine-growing regions. Extreme weather episodes are upending the practices and economics of winemaking - and in some cases, changing the taste of the wine itself - in Old World and New World vineyards alike.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

What world leaders are doing to slow climate change

One of the biggest issues facing President Biden and other world leaders in 2022 is climate change. NBC News chief environmental affairs correspondent Anne Thompson reports on progress being made for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 1, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Climate change is coming for the world's poles

One notable feature of climate change is how the coldest parts of the planet are seeing the most extreme effects. Up north, for instance, Alaska shattered its statewide temperature record on Dec. 26, when a tidal station off Kodiak Island recorded an incomprehensible 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Nearby Kodiak City registered 65 degrees, which not only broke its record for that particular date by 20 degrees and its monthly record by nine degrees, but also would have set a record for any day between Oct. 5 and April 21. Cold Bay, Alaska broke its daily record by 18 degrees, which would have set a monthly record from November to April.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#Great Green Wall#The African Union#Ap Photo
Insurance Journal

2021 Ranked as Fifth Hottest Year by EU Climate Change Service

The year 2021 ended as the fifth hottest in records maintained by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service that go back to 1979. That finding comes from publicly available data analyzed by Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist who posted his calculations on Twitter. This is among the first...
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Deforestation Strengthens Storms in West Africa

A devastating mudslide ripped through Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown in August 2017, burying homes and killing at least 1,100 people. Triggered by weeks of unusually heavy rain, it was one of the worst environmental disasters the region had experienced in years. More than four years later, scientists are...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
BBC

Richard Leakey - fossil expert, conservationist and politician

Richard Leakey, who has died days after celebrating his 77th birthday, was a pugnacious man whose achievements were as remarkable as they were diverse. Born on 19 December 1944 in Kenya's capital Nairobi, he was a world-famous fossil expert, author and conservationist, as well as being an opposition MP, anti-corruption campaigner, economic reformer, and head of the country's civil service.
BBC
Ensia

Who’s willing to change for climate change?

December 28, 2021 — Would you alter the way you do things to help reduce the severity of climate change? If so, you’re not alone. A recent survey of individuals in 17 “advanced economies” found that 80% of respondents were willing to modify some aspects of their work and lifestyle to help mitigate the threat.
ENVIRONMENT
kyoutv.com

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

(AP) -Experts say the winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s front range was rare. But similar events will be common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet and suburbs grow in fire-prone areas. Flames swept over drought-stricken grassy fields and neighborhoods Thursday with alarming...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Wind restarts fire engulfing South Africa's parliament

A fire engulfing South Africa's parliament continued to rage as night fell on Cape Town on Monday, after strong winds reignited the blaze that firefighters had declared under control just hours earlier. A 49-year-old man has been charged over starting the inferno which broke out early Sunday and has devastated the parliament complex, collapsing the roof of the National Assembly and threatening historic treasures. After a struggle that stretched into Sunday night, the fire was believed to have been brought under control, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But temperatures in the smouldering houses of parliament were still around 100 degrees Celsius (210 degrees Fahrenheit), rescue workers warned.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

As the climate changes, new efforts arise to diversify what’s grown in the Corn Belt

In 2014, Jason Federer began transitioning his Indiana farm to organic. The 4,000-acre operation had been in his family for three generations, and had always been managed with sustainability in mind. He remembers his father sprinkling in clover with the cash crops, long before the term “companion crop” made its way into the mainstream. Going organic meant diversifying his rotation, and instead of working with two or three cash crops he was suddenly working with an average of 10 annually — corn and soybeans, of course, but also wheat, rye, oats, barley, sunflowers, buckwheat, and peas, as well as cover crops like clover and alfalfa.
AGRICULTURE
KXAN

KXAN

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy