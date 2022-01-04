ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County School District monitoring COVID-19 cases as students return to class

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1eml_0dci6ECH00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Berkeley County returned to class Tuesday following the winter break. But unlike neighboring districts , the county has not made any changes to its COVID-19 prevention policies, like requiring masks for students and staff.

Some students and several parents were excited about schools returning this week.

“We are excited today to welcome our students back,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the district. “We hope everybody enjoyed their holidays, but we missed our students.”

The Berkeley County School District has decided to strongly encourage mask use, but not mandate masks in the classroom.

“We will continue to receive information from DHEC and monitor developments, but at this time, we’re continuing the procedures that we’ve had in place since the pandemic began,” said Tanner.

“I think the best thing with this covid thing is to get the politicians out of it,” said Tom Perry, whose grandkids attend school in Berkeley County. “Let the parents and the doctors do their job.”

Perry went on to say, “if kids want to wear a mask, wear it. If they don’t, you know, they shouldn’t have to wear it.”

Tanner said they ask students and staff members to monitor their symptoms. “We sent out a list of symptoms and we have some information on our website, and if you are getting tested that you isolate at home until you receive those test results.”

Berkeley County will have new updated COVID-19 numbers for their schools which is based on information gathered Tuesday – It will be posted on the district’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Health experts say everyone must take precautions to prevent COVID spread in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As in-person classes resumed this week following winter break, the surge in COVID-19 cases left hundreds of students and teachers in quarantine. But experts agree to keeping schools open, if possible, as long as everyone takes the necessary precautions. Over 900 students and staff across three Lowcountry school districts were out […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

National Guard providing assistance to Tidelands Health as it deals with rise in COVID-19 patients

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard is again providing support to emergency departments at Tideland Health locations in Georgetown County. It comes as cases of COVID-19 surge across the state, fueled by the Omicron variant. Leaders with Tidelands Health said four National Guard medics arrived Tuesday and immediately began assisting team […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘We know how to be safe’: Gov. McMaster says the state will not shut down, close schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster believes South Carolina will be able to manage the recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant. He said the state has no intentions of shutting down businesses or schools and will not implement a state of emergency or mandates like requiring face masks. “We […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, SC
Health
Berkeley County, SC
Coronavirus
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
Berkeley County, SC
Education
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry school district mask policies, COVID precautions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School is back, or nearly back, in session for many students across the Lowcountry after winter break. Dorchester District Two (DD2) was set to resume Monday but canceled school because of severe weather, while Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts resume on Tuesday. CCSD leaders implemented a mask mandate that will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD, DHEC host COVID testing clinic before schools re-open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID cases are on the rise as many prepare to return to school, and Sunday, Charleston County School District (CCSD) partnered with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to host a COVID testing clinic at Burke High School. The rise in COVID cases has many parents worried as they […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local health leaders say people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms should not come to emergency departments for testing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Local health leaders are asking for people who have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to avoid getting tested for the virus at emergency departments. It comes as hospitals across the state experience higher numbers of patients needing immediate treatment for COVID-19 related issues. Tidelands Health, which has a hospital in […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CofC honor student awarded first-ever crowdfunded paleontology scholarship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the College of Charleston announces the recipient of the college’s first paleontology scholarship supported by funds given by donors and campus visitors. CofC’s Camille Sullivan, a senior geology and Spanish double-major, will be awarded the school’s first-ever $2,500 Paleontology Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. “I feel very honored,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dhec#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

How one South Carolina teacher is discussing the Capitol Insurrection in class one year later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Patrick Kelly, an AP U.S. Government Teacher at Blythewood High School, will be focusing on the voices of his students to teach them about the January 6th Capitol Insurrection. A year after protesters who denied the results of the 2020 election stormed the United States Capitol Building, Kelly’s current curriculum involves teaching […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Donald Kennedy begins his role as CCSD’s interim superintendent

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District on Monday publicly announced who will serve as interim superintendent. It comes just days after Dr. Gerrita Postlewait resigned as the district’s leader. While Postlewait’s resignation officially goes into effect at the end of the school year, the district said Donald R. Kennedy will begin […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston airports to receive over $7M in federal funding, part of Biden’s infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn on Wednesday announces that South Carolina airports will receive more than $32 million in federal funding. Airports in Charleston will receive more than $7 million in federal funding in part of the November Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by President Biden. Charleston International/AFB: $7,069,697 Charleston Executive: […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville swears-in council members for new term

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As Summerville prepares to swear in its new council members on Wednesday, it is also celebrating 175 years of being an established town. Two council members will be sworn in for another term in office, while another, Russ Touchberry, will begin his first term. He shared his vision for the town’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCPL, Lowcountry Food Bank expanding afterschool snacks program to additional locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library and Lowcountry Food Bank are planning to expand their afterschool snacks program to additional library branches. Kids Café Snack Program, which started in 2020, will now serve a wider range of in-need areas in Charleston County with offerings at eight total branches. Those branches include: John L. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy