Stacy Collins named Penn State Special Teams Coordinator

Less than 12 hours after Joe Lorig departed Penn State to go to Oregon, James Franklin has hired Boise State Special Teams Coordinator Stacy Collins to fill the same role with the Nittany Lions.

Collins joins the Nittany Lions with 24 years of collegiate coaching experience and brings a lot of success from the Mountain West Conference. Collins special teams had a solid season in 2021 by blocking three punts – two of which were returned for a touchdown. In the punt return game, Boise State was fifth in the nation averaging 15.77 yards per return.

Before his tenure with Boise State, Collins spent five seasons with Utah State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.