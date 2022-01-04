ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Amid COVID surge, a muted CES kicks off in Vegas

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CES Unveiled event is generally the start of a chaotic week of technological innovations and...

Las Vegas Sun

Where to get a COVID test in Las Vegas

The UNLV coronavirus testing clinic — the largest in Clark County — shut down early Sunday night after reaching capacity just halfway through its shift. The clinic did 1,750 tests in the first two and a half hours of its planned five-hour operation and closed at 8 p.m., said Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
gadgetsandwearables.com

CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas: wearable technology to expect

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is making a return to Las Vegas between January 5th and 8th 2022 as an in-person gathering. Last year, CES adopted an all-digital format which put a dampener on the whole thing. 2021 was the first year in its 50+ year history that CES...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Amazon, Facebook scrap CES plans in Las Vegas after virus surge

Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Pinterest, Twitter and several news outlets have canceled plans to attend the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas, a response to surging Covid-19 cases around the world. The show, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is still scheduled to get underway in early January. But...
The Verge

CES 2022 loses Microsoft in Las Vegas over COVID fears

Microsoft is the latest company to drop a physical presence at CES, as the increased prevalence of COVID-19 spooks exhibitors. It joins a growing list of major companies ditching the world’s largest technology show. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not...
IGN

CES 2022 Will End One Day Early Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Organizers of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) have announced today that it will conclude the tech conference a day early due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. Originally slated to conclude on January 8, the event will now run from January 5 through January 7. "The step was taken as...
Deadline

CES Shortened By One Day Amid Covid Case Records Across The U.S.

UPDATED: The Consumer Technology Association announced late today that its CES trade show next week in Las Vegas will end one day early. The move comes amid record-setting Covid counts in many states across America. “The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES,” read a statement from CTS. Attendees at the show must show proof of vaccination and a negative antigen test taken in the past 24 hours. “As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to...
abc17news.com

CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19

Is anyone going to CES this year? A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as one of the world’s biggest gadget shows returns to the Las Vegas strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday during another winter of ongoing wariness about the safety of indoor crowds and international travel as the omicron variant spreads around the world. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.
New York Post

CES conference debuts new gadgets to smaller crowds amid COVID spike

A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
The Independent

CES technology show to open as in-person event despite Omicron concerns

One of the world’s biggest technology trade shows will open as an in-person event this week despite ongoing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES officially opens in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with organisers saying the event’s “comprehensive health measures” will help protect attendees.Those attending the show in person must show proof of vaccination as well as test negative for Covid-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue, with masks also required throughout the show – and organisers have cut the convention from four days to three as a further measure to help stop the spread of...
The Independent

CES ‘risks becoming non-event’ because of reduced attendance amid Covid concerns

This year’s CES technology convention is in danger of becoming a “non-event” compared with previous years because of the reduced attendance caused by concerns over Covid one analyst has warned.The three-day event, traditionally a key date in the industry calendar, opens on Wednesday in Las Vegas as an in-person gathering but has been hindered by a number of firms and media outlets choosing to only participate virtually because of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has put strict Covid measures in place to protect attendees and reduced it from its traditional...
Autoweek.com

CES Lops off a Day, Powers on Jan. 5-7 This Week in Las Vegas

CES says the show will go on in Las Vegas, with the tech show opening doors Jan. 5-7 Carmakers GM, BMW and Ford pulled out, along with many other exhibitors. Many withdrawn attendees will present news virtually online. CES lopped off a day of its traditionally four-day tech trade show...
AFP

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES tech show

A finger-nibbling plush cat and a cooling fan for the ever-present anti-Covid mask: the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Monday offered a glimpse of the offerings at this year's meet-up. He transformed that impulse into a small, battery-powered plush creature that nibbles gently on your finger.
AFP

CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow

The CES tech show threw open its doors Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business. "Obviously I'm not on stage at CES in Las Vegas, I'm actually on the stage of the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit," Barra said in her address.
CNET

CES 2022: Amid COVID surge, AMD and OnePlus drop out, joining Microsoft, Google, Intel

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is becoming increasingly digital as major exhibitors have announced plans to pivot to a virtual-only presence instead of attending the Las Vegas trade show. AMD and OnePlus both said Tuesday that they plan to go digital only, joining a lengthy list that includes T-Mobile, Microsoft, Google, Intel and more, following a spike in coronavirus infections and the omicron variant. The show is still set to kick off Jan. 5 in Las Vegas as well as virtually.
FOXBusiness

CES 2022 shortened following COVID-19 surge

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) technology convention will be shortened to three days instead of four, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the U.S. Despite the withdrawal of some of its best-known presenters, The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced Friday that CES would run from Jan. 5-7. "The...
