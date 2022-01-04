ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Adams: Let go Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Adams was cut from the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Saints Released Running Back On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints took down the Carolina Panthers over the weekend by a final score of 18-10. That kept the Saints playoff hopes alive with just one more game to go. Ahead of that final game, New Orleans received some positive news about its running back room on Tuesday afternoon.
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
Ian Rapoport
FanSided

Five options the Atlanta Falcons have to replace Matt Ryan

If Matt Ryan doesn’t ask for or demand a trade he is the Atlanta Falcons quarterback next season. Despite rumors circulating around Ryan and the Steelers moving off of the veteran makes little sense for Atlanta before 2023. The dead cap hit for moving Ryan would be massive and...
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
Yardbarker

Kellen Mond took note of coach Mike Zimmer’s harsh comment

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was surprisingly cold when asked about Kellen Mond after Sunday night’s game, and it would appear the rookie quarterback took note. The Vikings were eliminated from postseason contention following their 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins missed the game due to COVID protocols, which led the Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback. Mannion went 22-for-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown but was unproductive and did not have the Vikings competitive in the game.
