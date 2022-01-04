ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' David Savard: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Savard was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
David Savard
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
#Covid
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Porzingis won't be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets after he was placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He's now the fifth member of the Mavericks in the protocols, with his addition coming after he rested in the front end of a back-to-back set Sunday against the Thunder. In his return from the protocols, Maxi Kleber started at power forward Sunday, so he'll presumably serve as the primary replacement for any time Porzingis misses. Unless he tests out of the protocol early, Porzingis will likely miss at least the Mavericks' next three games.
NBA
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Tierney was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Tierney was held without a point in his last nine appearances, his longest drought of the season. After scoring four goals through the month of October, the center hasn't scored since Nov. 2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cameron Hillis: Surfaces on COVID-19 list

Hillis was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Hillis made his NHL debut in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday, logging two shots on goal in 10:15 of ice time. The 21-year-old joins a large portion of the Canadiens' roster in the virus protocols. He'll need to return two negative tests to be cleared, but it's unclear if he'll be needed with the big club by the time they resume play.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Marchment was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday. Marchment's status for Tuesday's contest with Calgary is doubtful. The 26-year-old has recorded one goal and one assist over his two NHL contests since returning from an upper-body injury.
NHL

