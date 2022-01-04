ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Department of Corrections suspends in-person visits due to rise in Omicron variant cases

By KRDO News
 1 day ago

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced the decision to stop all in-person visitation at all Department of Corrections facilities.

The CDOC said the decision was made due to the Omicron variant spreading rapidly through Colorado. The department will re-evaluate the suspension in two weeks and provide updates at that time.

Video visitation and phone calls will still be available.

Additionally, the CDOC says facilities will also modify operations by reducing or stopping programming until the next evaluation. The department says this will be effective in the several facilities with outbreaks and the other facilities with numerous staff out due to the virus.

This change goes into effect Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

