ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Is Mom's Lookalike More Than Ever in This Rare New Photo

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwo1A_0dci5Xgd00

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving her followers a super-rare look at her personal life in her latest Instagram post. She shared a carousel of photos from 2021 that summed up her year with an intimate look at her family and friends behind the scenes — but what caught our eye was the sweet photo she shared of her lookalike daughter , Apple Martin .

The Goop founder didn’t make her oldest child’s image the featured post, she buried it about halfway through the carousel. The photo shows her 17-year-old daughter, from her first marriage to Chris Martin, cuddling up close to her grandmother , Blythe Danner. The two generations are smiling with their eyes closed as Danner kisses her granddaughter on the cheek. But Apple looks so much like her mom with the blonde hair and sweet smile, it’s almost like we are looking at Paltrow as a teen.

The mom-of-two has often talked about getting consent from her kids, especially Apple, when it comes to posting their images publicly . Three years ago, her daughter called out Paltrow for not asking for permission in posting a ski vacation picture. “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” the then-14-year-old wrote in the comments below the image. Paltrow chimed in about her daughter’s ski goggles and helmet, “ You can’t even see your face!

It looks like mom and daughter now have an open dialogue about her mom’s very public Instagram page. Her photo with grandma was definitely OK, but everything should always be approved before posting. It’s a great lesson in consent — and Apple is maintaining her strict boundaries with mom.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv3Wq_0dci5Xgd00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Lookalike Daughter Leni Proves She More Than Ready to Take Mom's Modeling Crown

Heidi Klum has had an extraordinary modeling career, but her 17-year-old daughter Leni is telling mom to step aside — she’s ready to wear the crown now. She knew at age 12 that she was ready to hit the runway, but her supermodel mom wisely told her she had to wait until she was 16. In ELLE’s December/January issue, Leni reveals how she proved to Heidi that she has the guts to take on a career that really isn’t for the faint of heart. While on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model with her mom, who serves as a judge and...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Charlize Theron's Super-Rare Photo of Her Daughter Shares a Peek at How They Rang in the New Year

Charlize Theron didn’t have the most glamorous New Year’s Eve, but she definitely had a very relatable night to usher in 2022. The Oscar winner spent the evening the way many of us did — at home, lounging on the couch by a cozy fire. She shared the rare image of herself sleeping on the sofa, cuddled up with one of her daughters, who had on the heated eye-mask massager that’s become all of the rage on TikTok. The mother-daughter duo was comforted by an adorable Care Bears blanket making the moment so innocent and sweet. On the other side of Theron...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates the New Year by Sharing Photos of Her Blended Family With Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the new year by taking a look back at all of the special moments she got to spend with her family and friends throughout 2021. The Goop founder shared a big slideshow of images on her Instagram account on Monday, writing, “The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply. I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Apple Martin
Person
Blythe Danner
Person
Chris Martin
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photos of Her 'Best Parts of 2021' Including Rare Snaps of Her Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back before moving forward into 2022. On Monday, the Goop founder, 49, rang in the new year by celebrating some of her favorite moments from 2021. She posted a carousel of sweet photos with her family and friends, including her children, daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15 — who she shares with ex Chris Martin — her husband Brad Falchuk, and his teen children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video

Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!. Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Goggles
Elle

Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Insight Into Her Life With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Coldplay's Chris Martin have been dating since 2017, but they don't share much about their relationship in public. On Thursday, in an interview with Elle UK, Johnson gave readers a small glimpse into what life is like at home for the couple. “We’ve been together for quite...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Mariah Carey's New Prank Video With Daughter Monroe Includes a Rare Peek at Her Parenting Style

Mariah Carey, singer of “All I Want for Christmas is You” (the biggest song in the world) and awesome mama to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, has revealed a rare glimpse into her parenting style with a new video posted to Instagram today. The almost 3-minute video shows fun pranks between Carey and Monroe at a McDonald’s in Aspen, Colorado. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)   “We took an unexpected jaunt to @mcdonalds to see the Mariah Menu,” Carey wrote about her special menu at McDonald’s featuring specials every day through Christmas Eve. “It was...
ASPEN, CO
SheKnows

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Loving Her Look in This Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & So Are We

There’s no denying it — Sarah Michelle Gellar is having the best time on holiday. Just one day after posting that she had activated her vacation mode in a stunning black swimsuit, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed off her latest bathing-suit fashions. Gellar shared several photos in her Instagram Story of the Jonathan Simkhai bathing suit with its soft blue-and-white color — it looks like the clouds and the sky. But it’s the sassy, plunging neckline that drops almost down to her belly button that takes this swimsuit to the next level. You can tell the mom-of-two feels...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy