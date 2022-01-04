Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Is Mom's Lookalike More Than Ever in This Rare New Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving her followers a super-rare look at her personal life in her latest Instagram post. She shared a carousel of photos from 2021 that summed up her year with an intimate look at her family and friends behind the scenes — but what caught our eye was the sweet photo she shared of her lookalike daughter , Apple Martin .

The Goop founder didn’t make her oldest child’s image the featured post, she buried it about halfway through the carousel. The photo shows her 17-year-old daughter, from her first marriage to Chris Martin, cuddling up close to her grandmother , Blythe Danner. The two generations are smiling with their eyes closed as Danner kisses her granddaughter on the cheek. But Apple looks so much like her mom with the blonde hair and sweet smile, it’s almost like we are looking at Paltrow as a teen.

The mom-of-two has often talked about getting consent from her kids, especially Apple, when it comes to posting their images publicly . Three years ago, her daughter called out Paltrow for not asking for permission in posting a ski vacation picture. “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” the then-14-year-old wrote in the comments below the image. Paltrow chimed in about her daughter’s ski goggles and helmet, “ You can’t even see your face! ”

It looks like mom and daughter now have an open dialogue about her mom’s very public Instagram page. Her photo with grandma was definitely OK, but everything should always be approved before posting. It’s a great lesson in consent — and Apple is maintaining her strict boundaries with mom.

