LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting that could possibly be tied to a reported road rage incident. Officers said around 11:45 am Monday, LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 blk of S. 3rd St. That's where officers found a man who said he had been shot. Investigators said their preliminary investigation reveals the man was traveling eastbound on the Watterson near 3rd Street when another driver cut him off in a possible road rage incident.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO