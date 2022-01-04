ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I-Team: Former Las Vegas-area psychologist faces 3-10 years after plea in wife’s death from antifreeze, opioids

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBnI4_0dci3W1A00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former psychologist accused of killing his wife with antifreeze and opioids agreed Tuesday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Dr. Gregory “Brent” Dennis, 59, had faced homicide charges in a legal battle spanning years since his wife’s 2015 death. He entered an Alford plea on Tuesday, admitting that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him in the case, but admitting no guilt.

He agreed to serve 3-10 years in prison.

When Susan Winters, an attorney, died in Jan. 2015, there was enough antifreeze in her system to kill her twice over, officials said.

After the 8 News Now I-Team ran several stories on Winters’ death, Henderson police reopened its examination of the case.

Winters had a lethal amount of oxycodone in her system, and a deadly dose of a chemical from antifreeze. Alone, either one would have killed her.

The death was originally ruled a suicide but that changed after the Winters family hired its own private investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxSgT_0dci3W1A00
Two bottles of outdated antifreeze as shown in court. (KLAS)

In 2017, the board declined to suspend Dennis’ license even after he admitted use of cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs, including instances where he ingested drugs just prior to meeting with his patients. Dennis’ license expired in 2020.

He initially told Henderson police he didn’t know there was any antifreeze in the house but hours later showed them some bottles in the garage.

I-Team: Antifreeze will be key evidence in psychologist’s murder trial

Police took photos but the bottles were not taken into evidence and were gone by the time murder charges were filed a year later.

According to the initial arrest report, Dennis told first responders he suspected Susan had ingested antifreeze because he’d found a page of Internet searches, supposedly made by Susan the night before, seeking information about antifreeze poisoning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFimX_0dci3W1A00

Police took a photo of the search list. But months later, investigators learned the last of the searches was done at 5:15 a.m., a time when Winters was out cold and nearly dead. Ninety minutes after the last computer search, Dennis called 911.

A trial in the case had been scheduled earlier this year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter is 10 years. A judge will formally sentence Dennis on May 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 10

Rose ??
1d ago

3~10 years what a joke. if I were to kill my spouse ill be looking at life with out the possibility of parole because of my skin color. that is premeditated murder that's capital murder🧐

Reply(1)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Opioids#Antifreeze#Psychologist#Murder#The 8 News Now I Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Man Charged in Wife’s Hit-and-Run Death After Stopping Her From Drunk Driving Sues Police

An Alabama man who was charged with manslaughter over his wife’s hit-and-run death is suing a local police officer for defamation. Al.com reports Jason Todd, 42, has filed a lawsuit against Clanton Police Department officer David Hicks, over the handling of the death of his wife, Tonya Anderson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle in August 2018 after her husband stopped her from driving home drunk from a local bar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Father accused in baby’s death could face the death penalty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has determined that a Sioux Falls man can be charged with first degree murder in the death of his infant son. On Nov. 30, police arrested Dylan Castimore on second degree murder and manslaughter charges. Since then, a grand jury has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wxxv25.com

Man gets life sentence for drug trafficking

A California man is sentenced to life in prison for trafficking drugs on the Gulf Coast for years, according to an investigation by state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies. The case involving 44-year-old Sharard Collier spanned two Coast counties and began in July 2019 with the seizure of 12...
PASCAGOULA, MS
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy