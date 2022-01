The jury in the trial of white police officer Kim Potter is seemingly struggling to reach a verdict over the fatal shooting of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright, raising the possibility of a mistrial being declared in the case.Jurors entered their third day of deliberations on Wednesday morning on whether or not to find the veteran police officer guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, which carry a combined sentence of up to 25 years in prison.On Tuesday afternoon, jurors asked the judge what they should do if they can’t reach an unanimous verdict."If the jury cannot reach consensus, what...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO