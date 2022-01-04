ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Amid COVID surge, a muted CES kicks off in Vegas

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CES Unveiled event is generally the start of a chaotic week of technological innovations and...

elkodaily.com

Las Vegas Sun

Where to get a COVID test in Las Vegas

The UNLV coronavirus testing clinic — the largest in Clark County — shut down early Sunday night after reaching capacity just halfway through its shift. The clinic did 1,750 tests in the first two and a half hours of its planned five-hour operation and closed at 8 p.m., said Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.
IGN

CES 2022 Will End One Day Early Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Organizers of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) have announced today that it will conclude the tech conference a day early due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. Originally slated to conclude on January 8, the event will now run from January 5 through January 7. "The step was taken as...
City
Local
Nevada Health
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Amazon, Facebook scrap CES plans in Las Vegas after virus surge

Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Pinterest, Twitter and several news outlets have canceled plans to attend the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas, a response to surging Covid-19 cases around the world. The show, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is still scheduled to get underway in early January. But...
The Verge

CES 2022 loses Microsoft in Las Vegas over COVID fears

Microsoft is the latest company to drop a physical presence at CES, as the increased prevalence of COVID-19 spooks exhibitors. It joins a growing list of major companies ditching the world’s largest technology show. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not...
CNET

CES 2022: Mercedes, AMD, OnePlus are latest to drop out amid COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is becoming increasingly digital as major exhibitors have announced plans to pivot to a virtual-only presence instead of attending the Las Vegas trade show. In the last 48 hours, Mercedes-Benz, AMD and OnePlus either canceled their CES appearances or announced plans to go digital-only.
abc17news.com

CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19

Is anyone going to CES this year? A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as one of the world’s biggest gadget shows returns to the Las Vegas strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday during another winter of ongoing wariness about the safety of indoor crowds and international travel as the omicron variant spreads around the world. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.
news3lv.com

CES gadgets to keep your eye on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2022 gets underway in Las Vegas this week. Even though some companies have reduced their in-person presence, we're still expecting some cool new tech to be unveiled!. Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly joined us with the very latest.
Fortune

Who’s making early waves at COVID-dampened CES 2022

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. CES 2022 technically kicks off today, but the action really started Tuesday. Dozens of companies previewed their would-be hit products for the media, generating...
The Independent

CES technology show to open as in-person event despite Omicron concerns

One of the world’s biggest technology trade shows will open as an in-person event this week despite ongoing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES officially opens in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with organisers saying the event’s “comprehensive health measures” will help protect attendees.Those attending the show in person must show proof of vaccination as well as test negative for Covid-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue, with masks also required throughout the show – and organisers have cut the convention from four days to three as a further measure to help stop the spread of...
The Independent

CES ‘risks becoming non-event’ because of reduced attendance amid Covid concerns

This year’s CES technology convention is in danger of becoming a “non-event” compared with previous years because of the reduced attendance caused by concerns over Covid one analyst has warned.The three-day event, traditionally a key date in the industry calendar, opens on Wednesday in Las Vegas as an in-person gathering but has been hindered by a number of firms and media outlets choosing to only participate virtually because of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has put strict Covid measures in place to protect attendees and reduced it from its traditional...
AFP

CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow

The CES tech show threw open its doors Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business. "Obviously I'm not on stage at CES in Las Vegas, I'm actually on the stage of the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit," Barra said in her address.
FOXBusiness

CES 2022 shortened following COVID-19 surge

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) technology convention will be shortened to three days instead of four, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the U.S. Despite the withdrawal of some of its best-known presenters, The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced Friday that CES would run from Jan. 5-7. "The...
New York Post

CES conference debuts new gadgets to smaller crowds amid COVID spike

A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
