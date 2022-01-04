First responders provide Marshall Fire update as families start returning to homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As Coloradans return to what’s left of their homes that were devastated during the Marshall Fire, the Boulder County sheriff is giving an update on the fire operation, investigation and damage.

So far, nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed and over 100 damaged. The fire burned roughly 6,000 acres and is near full containment.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire, as Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the investigation to determine cause could take weeks or months.

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy crews continue to restore power and gas to the areas that were impacted. So far, more than 10,000 customers have had their pilot lights re-lit. 13,000 customers were impacted.

Two people are still reported missing. FOX31 has confirmed the death of a man in hospice who was evacuated from the fire.

So far, the Community Foundation Boulder County has raised more than $12 million for wildfire relief, thanks to more than 43,000 donors across the globe. Some of that money was almost mistakenly sent to a non-profit with a similar name based in Boulder Utah.

First responders provided the latest update Tuesday. You can watch it on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

