This Sleek Vegan Leather Puffer That Cost $200 Is Just $50 Right Now

By Bernadette Deron
 1 day ago
NVLT Women’s Vegan Leather Puffer Coat Walmart

The hold that puffer coats have on Us is truly noteworthy. As our style has evolved over the decades, puffers remain at the forefront of our winter wardrobes. Of course, they have transformed as well. Remember when they were exclusively made from shiny nylon materials? Not the case anymore! You can find knit puffers, classic waterproof puffers and even puffers made out of faux leather.

This particular puffer is especially interesting because it elevates an aesthetic that’s often regarded as casual with an ultra-chic material. An everyday jacket comprised of a sleek outer layer is always remarkable, but there’s no better example of that than this puffer we recently found at Walmart. This vegan leather coat from NVLT looks so luxurious, and it was just marked down to just $50. Talk about a major steal!

Get the NVLT Women’s Vegan Leather Puffer Coat (originally $199) on sale for just $50 at Walmart!

This puffer jacket is a modern take on the traditional look. It still has the typical quilted look available on similar garments on the market, but it’s more exaggerated. For starters, the coat is meant to fit on the oversized and boxy side. The silhouette is incredibly current — not to mention seriously comfortable as well. Isn’t it fantastic when current trends suit our cozy energy?

The sleeves on this jacket are also larger than average, and another touch we love is the standup collar that can be folded over. If warmth is what you’re after, this is a win — plus, all of the XXL features make it easier to layer with!

Interested? The coat is available in three different color options — black, camel brown and a dark midnight green. All shades are up for grabs in sizes XS to XL, which is a strong range that can complement a variety of body types. Considering this jacket’s design and the quality materials it’s made from, we would surely expect its price tag to ring in far higher than the current cost of $50. Quite frankly, this is one of the best faux-leather puffer deals we’ve seen to date. It’s a no-brainer addition to any outerwear arsenal for the rest of the winter season. The styling possibilities are endless — it’s the perfect piece to tie together any cold-weather #OOTD!

