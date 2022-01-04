ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly’s new poet laureate wants to bring poetry to the public

An assistant professor at Bryn Mawr College has been named Philadelphia’s new poet laureate. Airea D. Matthews’ road to honored poet was a winding one, having left behind a career in the business world to pursue her art. In college, Matthews majored in what is perhaps the...

