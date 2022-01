MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind — The Marion County Sheriff's Office plans to make good use of a $1.1 million opioid grant. The grant from the U.S Department of Justice will be used to expand and fund a Medication-Assisted Treatment program in the Adult Detention Center. That involves the use of FDA-approved medications by health care professionals, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to treat substance use disorders as a medical problem.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO