Public Safety

Bob Dylan’s Accuser Adjusts Timeframe Of Alleged Assault

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, a woman accused Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her in New York City on multiple occasions decades ago when she was just 12. She alleged that she met Dylan in April 1965, and that over a six-week period he gave her drugs and alcohol and sexually abused her at...

JamBase

Happy 75th Birthday Patti Smith: Performing With Bob Dylan In 1995

Today marks Patti Smith‘s 75th birthday. The renowned singer-songwriter, poet and activist was born on December 30, 1946 in Chicago but grew up in Deptford Township, New Jersey. In 1967, Patti moved from New Jersey to New York City where she became a key and highly influential figure in the literary and musical movements of NYC in the 1970s and beyond.
CELEBRITIES
WZOZ 103.1

Chrissie Hynde Performs the Music of Bob Dylan: Review

Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan songs for a live audience.
MUSIC
sebastiandaily.com

Arlo Guthrie talks with Sebastian Daily about meeting Bob Dylan

Last week, Sebastian Daily had an opportunity to sit down and talk with legendary singer and songwriter Arlo Guthrie and his wife Marti Ladd over lunch in Sebastian. The two were married on Dec. 8, 2021. Guthrie hasn’t been in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Person
Bob Dylan
