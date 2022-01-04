ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc. Gets Minority Investment From Blackstone-Backed Firm Led By Kevin Mayer And Tom Staggs

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcLgR_0dci1osw00

An investment firm backed by Blackstone and run by onetime Disney colleagues Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs has taken a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ’s Westbrook Inc.

The deal, confirmed to Deadline by a person familiar with the investment and later announced officially, followed discussions of a full acquisition of the company led by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Westbrook has had a hand in film and TV productions like King Richard , released last year by Warner Bros, as well as Facebook talk show Red Table Talk and a number of widely seen titles on Snapchat and other digital platforms. Upcoming projects include Bel-Air, a revamp of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set to stream on Peacock, and Emancipation , a dramatic action film starring Will Smith that will be distributed by Apple TV+.

Financial terms were not disclosed. It has been a seller’s market for anyone in the content business, with deals last year for MGM and a host of smaller players whipping up interest in dozens of other candidates.

The stake is the latest in a series of aggressive moves by Candle Media, the new firm launched last year by Mayer and Staggs. The company closed 2021 with the acquisition of Fauda producer Faraway Road , after earlier acquiring Moonbug Entertainment, which makes popular preschool shows like CoComelon , as well as Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. The Moonbug deal was valued at $3 billion and Hello Sunshine at $900 million.

The Smiths launched Westbrook in 2019 , along with Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada. The reconstituted company encompassed Overbrook Entertainment, the production outfit named after a neighborhood in Will Smith’s native Philadelphia. Smith and James Lassiter founded Overbrook in 1998. Film blockbusters like I Am Legend , Hitch and Hancock were the original mainstays of Overbrook, but it went on to add TV projects like the Karate Kid reboot Cobra Kai , a popular title on Netflix.

In a joint statement, Mayer and Staggs called Westbrook “a home for world-class creators that is built for the digital age – which fully aligns with our company’s vision for the future of media. We are excited for what we can all achieve together with Blackstone in the years ahead.”

Joe Baratta, global head of private equity at Blackstone, and David Kestnbaum, a senior managing director at Blackstone, said the company’s principals have “a deep firsthand understanding of today’s evolving entertainment content and social media environment – and how to create high-quality, engaging content that spans platforms, genres, and geographies. We look forward to helping accelerate the company’s growth as they continue to build a next-generation leader in global entertainment.”

The Smiths called Westbrook “the realization of our dream to give artists from all backgrounds equal opportunities to pursue their creative visions and share their stories.”

The Information and The Wall Street Journal had the first reports of the Blackstone-backed investment in Westbrook.

Deadline

Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-Backed Media Company To Buy ‘Fauda’ Creator Faraway Road Productions

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-backed media venture has set its next acquisition, of Faraway Road Productions, the company behind Fauda and Hit & Run, Deadline has confirmed. The deal will likely be announced early in the new year, according to people familiar with the transaction. It will be the duo’s third following Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere) and Moonbug Entertainment, producer of Netflix runaway kids’ favorite CoComelon. Those deals were worth, respectively, about $900 million and $3 billion. Faraway, founded by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, will be smaller, under the $50 million mark. Mayer and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine & iHeartMedia Set ‘Time Out: A Fair Play Podcast With Eve Rodsky & Dr. Aditi’

EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is doubling down on podcasting. The Morning Show star’s company, which was recently sold to Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-backed business, has teamed with iHeartMedia to launch a new talk show. Time Out: A Fair Play Podcast with Eve Rodsky and Dr. Aditi Nerurkar is hosted by Fair Play author Rodsky and Dr. Nerurkar, an expert on stress burnout and mental health who is on faculty at Harvard Medical School. The show will teach listeners how to take back their time. It will combine science-backed solutions, humor, personal insights and practical tips and each episode features a special...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Brian Morewitz & Melanie Frankel Named Heads Of Creative For Kapital Entertainment As Aaron Kaplan’s Company Bulks Up With Hires & Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Former ABC head of drama Brian Morewitz and former ABC Signature head of comedy Melanie Frankel have joined Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment as Heads Of Creative. Morewitz and Frankel will both run the creative and work across comedy and drama, spearheading projects from inception through on-air run as executive producers. The duo will lead Kapital’s development team, which includes the company’s creative executives Jessie Abbott and Kevin Marco — both of whom have been promoted to VP — as well as Evan Terrell who has joined Kapital as creative executive. Additionally, Kapital has brought in Matt Conner as VP of Production,...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith sell media company stake to ex-Disney execs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly sold a minority stake in their media company, Westbrook, to former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer. Westbrook — which produces Netflix’s hit series “Cobra Kai” and which backed “King Richard,” the biopic starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams — had been in talks with Staggs and Mayer until the deal fell apart in October.
TENNIS
SFGate

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Media Venture Will Be Named Candle, Company Confirms Westbrook Deal

The new media venture run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs finally has a name. It has been christened Candle Media, the pair announced on Tuesday while confirming their deal to buy a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. The Smiths’ company produced the Oscar-contender “King Richard,” the Netflix hit “Cobra Kai” and the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.” Sources say that Candle spent $60 million for a stake that gives them just over 10% of the company. That values Westbrook at roughly $600 million.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The High Highs (and Lower Lows) of Hollywood in 2021

From surprise hits (Squid Game) and blockbuster deals (Hello Sunshine) to scandals (remember Armie Hammer?) and outright tragedies (the Rust shooting), it’s been a roller-coaster 12 months even by industry standards. The Hollywood Reporter charts the ups and downs of the stars, companies and trends that defined the year — and no doubt will shape 2022. Disney January WandaVision (and later The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) powerfully relaunch “Marvel TV” on Disney+. February After gaining 21.2M signups in 2020 Q4, the Disney+ service hits 95M subscribers. March Stock breaks 200 for all-time high. July Scarlett Johansson files a breach-of-contract suit for the Black Widow Disney+ release. Disney...
MARKETS
republic-online.com

Jada Pinkett Smith 'wants to be friends with alopecia'

Jada Pinkett Smith is "going to be friends" with her alopecia. The 50-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to discuss her experience of alopecia - which causes bald spots and hair loss - and to explain that she won't allow the autoimmune disorder to bring her down. Jada - who...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Will Smith's Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro Has Seen King Richard, And He Has A Funny Take

Will Smith has delivered some strong performances in some excellent films, such as Six Degrees of Separation, Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness. Well, you can add this year’s King Richard to that list, as Smith channels Richard Williams in a perfect way. The film is gaining plenty of momentum as awards season prepares to kick off, and many are taking particular note of the lead actor’s work. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro is among those who have seen the movie, and he has a pretty funny take on it.
MOVIES
SheKnows

How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Stepped In Amid Concerns About Son Jaden's Unhealthy Weight

Jaden Smith showed up at Red Table Talk on Wednesday to talk about an issue that doesn’t always get discussed when it comes to men’s health — eating issues. The topic came up during a conversation about gut health, but the 23-year-old actor was open about what he thought his body looked like, which was much different from what his family saw. “When I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” he explained as the video showed clips of him looking much thinner. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Shock: Aladdin Star Feels Trapped, Wants To Divorce Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith? Gotham Star Threatens Husband’s $350M Net Worth

Will Smith allegedly wants to divorce Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he's worried she would expose him. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. But this is not to say that the couple didn’t face major challenges in their relationship. Just recently, the A-listers admitted to cheating on each other but with each other’s consent. The setup proved to be questionable for some people, but it certainly made the couple’s union much stronger.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Her Hair Loss Struggles in the Best Way

Jada Pinkett Smith is an open book when it comes to plenty of personal topics, including her challenges with hair loss due to alopecia. The actor took to Instagram to give fans an update about her latest hair struggle, which she’s choosing to stay positive about. “Mama’s gonna have...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Shares 2021 Thirst Trap While Setting Goals For 2022 And Shouting Out Will Smith

As the new year approaches, traditionalists are compiling their New Year's resolutions and looking to the future. Tyler Perry is no different, as he posted a throwback thirst trap from earlier this year and sets goals for the upcoming 2022. It looks like he’s taking some inspiration from fellow Hollywood icon Will Smith, because he sent a nice shoutout to the King Richard star in the caption via hashtag.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Joins 'Real Housewives' Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise's history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.
NFL
