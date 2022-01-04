ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocker: General Hospital Kills Off Luke

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
One of daytime television’s most iconic figures has been laid to rest.

On Monday’s General Hospital , it was revealed that Luke Spencer — the character played by Anthony Geary until the actor’s exit in 2015 — died off screen. As Luke’s most recent bride, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott), revealed to his shocked soul mate Laura (Genie Francis), the Port Charles legend perished in a cable car accident in Austria. At the end of the hour, it was strongly implied that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) engineered the “accident.”

Geary left GH ‘s full-time ranks in July 2015 (he returned briefly in 2017 to facilitate Tracy’s own departure).

In announcing his retirement in May 2015 , Geary said, “I’m just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that GH set one day. That wouldn’t be too poetic.”

However, months later — upon winning his eighth Emmy for his work on the ABC soap — Geary backtracked a bit on the retirement talk, telling EW.com, “If the story is interesting to me and it works out, I may come back to the show for six weeks or so. I really don’t think we have exhausted what [Luke] can do. It depends on the writers and how far they want to look.”

Geary, who currently resides in Amsterdam, had played Luke on and off since 1978.

Thoughts, GH fans? Does Luke’s random-ish passing pass the smell test? Or do you think this will be one of the rare Port Charles fatalities that actually stick?

Barbara Hall
1d ago

I think the ladies will go in search of and find him captured by Victor. They can't kill him off yet. Too great of an actor for that.

Lee Jasper
1d ago

that's GH's trademark, someone presumed dead is found alive ( eyebrows going up and down) he'll be back........... gotta love GH

Lori L Martin
1d ago

He hasn't been on in years they just mention his name now and then. But maybe it's a hit he might make an appearance

