ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Louis Vuitton bag, handgun among $9K in items stolen from unlocked Tesla

By Nexstar Media Wire, Destinee Hannah
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVPib_0dci1lEl00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A woman was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at a Starbucks on New Year’s Eve.

The owner of the 2014 Tesla Model S admitted to police that he left his car unlocked when he went inside the Starbucks. When he returned, he found that items had been stolen from the vehicle.

VIDEO: 6 suspects steal $40K in Nike products from City Gear

According to police, the stolen items included $1,000 in cash, a $5,000 Goyard backpack, a $2,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, a $300 Apple iPad, a $400 Apple iPhone X, and a $600 handgun, among other things.

The owner told police on New Year’s Day that the suspect, identified as Torian Carwell, 19, used his iPhone to access his PayPal account and transfer $760 to an account in Carwell’s name. The car’s owner also told MPD that the suspect ordered an Uber food delivery to an apartment complex.

Family Dollar worker says store infested with rats

Deputies and officers found Carwell at the apartments. When asked about stealing the man’s property and identity, Carwell told investigators that she did not remember using the victim’s PayPal.

She was charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Haleigh Brianne Vitek – Burglary of a Habitation Matthew ‘Guapo’ Turner – Robbery Pedro Sauceda – Aggravated Assault Dayshaun Jaquan Henry – Sexual Assault of […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreg#Tesla Model S#Nike#City Gear#Iphone#Mpd#Family Dollar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Tesla
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy