ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Beacon Of Light… The Greatest Of All The Sacraments

By WandererCatholicNews
thewandererpress.com
 2 days ago

(Editor’s Note: Fr. Richard D. Breton Jr. is a priest of the Diocese of Norwich, Conn. He received his BA in religious studies and his MA in dogmatic theology from Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Conn.) + + The Third Sacrament of Initiation is the Eucharist....

thewandererpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
Jesus Christ
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Eucharist#Sacraments#Holy Mass#Ma#The Catholic Church#Christian#Ccc#Divinity Of Jesus Christ
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How to Celebrate, and When to Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the Biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Telegraph

Don’t play the God card with the unvaccinated, Justin Welby

Most of the time, people criticise the Church of England generally and the Archbishop of Canterbury in particular for not talking enough about Jesus. “Too much politics,” his critics say. “Not enough religion”. Well, they should be happy now because the Archbishop has brought Jesus right into the middle of the hottest political subject of the day by intimating that Jesus would have got vaccinated.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Why so many guns on Christmas cards? Because Jesus was ‘manly and virile.’

Peter Manseau is the curator of American religion at the Smithsonian and the author of 10 books, including the forthcoming novel “The Maiden of All Our Desires.”. When two members of Congress shared images of their well-armed families gathered in front of Christmas trees recently, many assumed it was merely an act of provocation, a loaded gesture designed to exasperate opponents and excite supporters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), responding to the photographs posted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), asked on Twitter, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
RELIGION
Salt Lake Tribune

Gordon Monson: Please don’t throw me out of the LDS Church for what I wrote in this column

Editor’s note • This column is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. OK, since we’re starting a new year, let’s try something wild and crazy here. Something different. Something mostly outside my normal sphere of writing. Something that would be, with any luck, not seen as blasphemous or as an excuse to have me banned from a faith I believe in as it is, chucked out of a church I revere and of which I am happily a lifelong member.
MLS
The Augusta Chronicle

Ed Rees: Through faith in Christ, we're already home for Christmas

There’s an old Christmas song that I’m sure we’ve all heard about a hundred times already this season; it was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943, and it’s called “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” You might not know this, but the song was written to honor troops serving in WWII, and it’s sung from the perspective of a soldier stationed overseas who’s writing a letter to his family, telling them he’s coming home for the holidays. The lyrics express what he hopes will be waiting for him: things like snow, and mistletoe, and presents, but the last line is the kicker: “Christmas Eve will find me/where the love-light gleams/I’ll be home for Christmas/if only in my dreams.” He’s longing for home, but knows he can’t get there yet.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy