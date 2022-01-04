A Beacon Of Light… The Greatest Of All The Sacraments

There’s an old Christmas song that I’m sure we’ve all heard about a hundred times already this season; it was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943, and it’s called “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” You might not know this, but the song was written to honor troops serving in WWII, and it’s sung from the perspective of a soldier stationed overseas who’s writing a letter to his family, telling them he’s coming home for the holidays. The lyrics express what he hopes will be waiting for him: things like snow, and mistletoe, and presents, but the last line is the kicker: “Christmas Eve will find me/where the love-light gleams/I’ll be home for Christmas/if only in my dreams.” He’s longing for home, but knows he can’t get there yet.
Comments / 0