Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers
A California mother has been charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. KSBY’s Austin Herbaugh reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
Man arrested at Scottish hospital last year is U.S. fugitive who faked his own death, court rules
A man who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year is in fact an American fugitive who faked his own death to avoid rape and sexual assault charges, a court ruled Friday. Nicholas Rossi, 35, has spent over a year trying to convince authorities that he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the U.S.
Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6
Six people have been killed and 53 are injured according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after an explosion rippled through a busy Istanbul street. The president says he suspects the explosion to be a terrorist attack but did not provide additional details to support this.Nov. 13, 2022.
Watch: Celebrations in Kherson as Ukrainian forces take control
There were celebrations in Kherson city and in other parts of the Kherson region on Friday after the Ukrainian military arrived following the withdrawal of Russian forces.Nov. 11, 2022.
Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years dead after heart attack
Officials say Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years, died in the airport's Terminal 2F after a heart attack. Karimi Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006 and recently returned to living in the airport.Nov. 13, 2022.
