ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, UT

Sundance Powers Ahead with In-Person, Triple-Vaxxed Festival Plans, Omicron Be Damned

By Eric Kohn
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJzfd_0dci1MMi00

UPDATE: Sundance has canceled plans to hold its 2022 edition with physical screenings in Park City. The festival will instead adopt a form similar to last year, with online programming and select screenings at arthouses around the country. The decision was made on Wednesday, after the article below was published, as more talent and industry expressed skepticism about the viability of an in-person Park City event and some canceled their plans. Stay tuned for more updates on this year’s virtual offerings.

EARLIER: “Are you going to Sundance?” The question is a post-New Year’s tradition, but this year it’s tinged with more skepticism than cordiality. With omicron throwing a new variable into the puzzle of pandemic-era disruption, the prospects of any large-scale physical gathering in January — much less one attended by over 100,000 people dedicated to packing into box-like rooms for hours at a time — sounds like a fever dream.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, originally scheduled to begin this week, is canceled. The January 9 Critics Choice Awards are postponed. The format of next month’s Berlinale remains uncertain. At this writing, Sundance still intends to hold its physical gathering at the end of the month. And, based on multiple conversations with IndieWire, distributors, sales agents, and publicists confirmed that they had no immediate plans to change their intentions of attending unless Sundance itself canceled the physical event.

“We remain committed to providing the safest possible environment for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival,” a festival representative wrote me via email today. “We are working thoughtfully and quickly to assess the public health situation in Utah, speaking with our partners in Summit County, and others critical to producing the in-person experience.” She referred our readers to the festival’s page for safety updates .

Despite the success of Sundance’s forward-thinking virtual edition in 2021, the physical edition of the festival remains a far more attractive destination for sponsors. (Full disclosure: The IndieWire Studio on Main Street is currently booking in-person talent with COVID protocols in place.) Sales agents and publicists say they are eager to return to the exclusivity of physical Sundance premieres, where they can monitor buyer and press attendance before cornering them in the lobby for screening reactions. Filmmakers and actors still dream of their breakout moments at the fabled Park City gathering.

Sundance took a page from previously canceled festivals, from SXSW to Cannes: The fate lies in the hands of elected officials. The Austin event canceled in 2020 following a decree by the city’s mayor, not the festival itself. Likewise, Cannes canceled its 2020 event after France banned gatherings of 200 people or more.

Last month, Sundance sent a document sent to the festival’s corporate partners that acknowledged the omicron variant but said its position remained unchanged: “Our plan for now is to host a hybrid Festival (online and in person), unless there is a government mandate for lockdown.”

The Administration has made a concerted effort to avoid widespread shutdowns: “We should all be concerned about omicron, but not panicked,” President Joe Biden said December 21. “It is not March of 2020.” That statement referred in part to the widespread vaccination of Americans, and evidence that, if infected, anyone fully vaccinated faces a low risk of hospitalization or death. Local government is unlikely to intervene: Last March, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox signed a bill prohibiting state agencies from requiring people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. (The bill does not include medical settings.)

The festival has higher safety protocols: A Sundance badge requires two vaccinations plus a booster. Attendees must “submit a negative test result within 48 hours prior to arrival or upon arrival, along with a requirement to test negative within 48 hours prior to attending some official festival events such as Q&As, press lines, and private receptions.” The festival also announced that its screenings will have reduced capacities, with no food and drink permitted.

“As we adjust to the ever changing health situation and a return to participating in arts and culture in person, we’re working to provide a safe experience while still fulfilling our mission of supporting artists and bringing audiences together,” Sundance’s rep wrote me. “From the beginning we have put in place rigorous protocols, including a required proof of vaccination and a booster if eligible, providing COVID-19 testing and screening, capacity limitations, and mask mandates.”

However, that doesn’t prevent accredited festival attendees from circulating with unvaccinated locals. Park City is located in Summit County, the state’s covid hotspot. With a current average of 145 cases per day, January 3 spiked to 615 new cases.

Sundance has scheduled virtual tutorials this week for navigating the festival and the logistical challenges of ongoing testing. Antigen test results are expected within 15-30 minutes, while PCR test results range from eight to 16 hours. However, those estimates do not account for waiting in line, or the potential for backlogs: There are three testing sites for the public and three more sites dedicated to Sundance artists, employees and volunteers. Hours generally range from 8am to 11pm.

The state of Utah requires people who test positive to isolate for a minimum of five days. “We have a very detailed plan for our employees and volunteers for providing care for them if they test positive, including alternative lodging,” Sundance’s rep said. “We recommend anyone traveling to the Festival to be thoughtful in respect to their plans if they test positive.”

Last year saw festivals around the globe attempt comebacks. They avoided serious publicity disasters, celebrated their ability to hold physical events again, and most people didn’t regret attending.

Last July’s Cannes Film Festival, which took place on the cusp of the global outbreak of the Delta variant, attendees had to show a negative result from a 48-hour antigen test in the absence of vaccination proof. to ether the Palais des Festival headquarters. (Americans, whose vaccination cards were not accepted at the festival due to the lack of QR code, had no choice but to get regularly tested within that two-day window.)

In the fall, Telluride and TIFF took place with reduced-capacity screenings as well as vaccine requirements. Telluride faced  anecdotal reports of attendees contracting the virus, while TIFF reported one positive case at one of its venues.

This time around, part of the Sundance hesitancy stems from the uncertainty around the highly contagious omicron. While there is speculation that the infection rate in the U.S. could soon subside, as it has in South Africa, on January 3 the U.S. set a global daily record of over 1 million new cases. Omicron has a track record of bypassing vaccines and causing illness, even if it doesn’t require hospitalization.

Some regulars welcome the capacity for Sundance to take place under any circumstances. “I can’t wait to go,” said one prominent agent via text on Monday. “I miss it.” Another agent said the room for flexible standards was key. “At this point it’s really about individuals and their comfort levels,” he said.

As rewarding as it is to watch an overnight talent emerge at an Eccles premiere, a key aspect of Sundance ecosystem (not to mention its lore) stems from its relentless social climate. “If a movie is hot, it’s a constant flow of people in and out of condos for days straight,” one buyer warned.

Then there’s the parties. Sales outfit Cinetic still has a hold on the High West Saloon, where the company hosts its legendary Sundance soiree. (A staffer admitted they were reconsidering the format of the event.) Even if the festival puts the kibosh on large official gatherings, it will have no way to monitor the countless unofficial ones that take place at condos around town and neighboring Deer Valley. Inevitably, there will be outbreaks.

When attendees do test positive, new logistical questions arise. COVID-afflicted Sundancers can’t fly home; even after symptoms subside, the CDC requires a five-day quarantine period. Do they quarantine at their condos, relying on roommates to bring food while hoping their presence doesn’t infect others? Do they take on the additional expense of a hotel? (Also noted: Being sick in a city not your own.)

In the process of considering these scenarios, more than one festival regular joked that even in pre-COVID times, who hasn’t gotten sick at Sundance? This time, the laugh catches in your throat. As the parent to an eight-week-old unvaccinated infant, my own indefatigable spirit of commitment to attending the festival has been less than resolute of late.

There remains an upside: Sundance could take place for those comfortable with the risk, while allowing others to have much of the same experience in virtual terms. Last year, Sundance developed an effective player with help from streaming service Shift72, and built a remarkable 3D virtual space with Active Theory for online socializing through its New Frontier section. The festival reported a total audience of 600,000, a 168 percent increase from 2020.

Of course, these figures don’t tell the full story of the Sundance effect. The festival has thrived on exclusivity and a smaller audience to gauge the impact of films before taking them to the wider market. In the 2021 virtual edition, the festival made films available to home viewers in four-hour windows, which allowed sales agents to carefully monitor reactions. This year, the window is more diffuse — up to 48 hours — with in-person screenings taking place first.

What this means is, all hype aside, Sundance’s value for the industry revolves around the screenings, and many in the industry see that aspect of the festival as manageable even under present circumstances. There is already talk of pop-up screenings in New York and Los Angeles to maintain some measure of exclusivity for people who don’t travel to Park City. However, it is possible to envision a scenario where, much like TIFF in September, Sundance’s hybrid format results in a quieter presence on the ground with few events between screenings.

All of this is happening against the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Sundance’s legendary 1992 edition, when the lineup contained everything from “Reservoir Dogs” to “Gas, Food, Lodging,” “The Living End,” “Swoon,” and “Night on Earth.” (A new Criterion Channel series is currently presenting many of these films.)

When market-driven hype threatened to overshadow Sundance itself in the years since then, the festival has fought to reclaim its identity as a launchpad for bold filmmaking, not just big dealmaking.

This year, Sundance may wind up with a smaller footprint that’s more likely to engender its original spirit. Another possibility: Adapt-or-die conditions might force the the Sundance DNA to evolve into the national brand it’s always wanted to be. There is one documentary in this year’s lineup with a title that points to the future, if not present, circumstances: “We Met in Virtual Reality.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Sundance 2022 Goes Virtual: Festival Cancels In-Person Events Amid Omicron Surge

The Sundance Film Festival has canceled its in-person programming in Park City and will be an almost entirely virtual affair when it kicks off January 20. Amid an unprecedented nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the festival on Wednesday announced that it will not take place as a physical event in Park City, Utah. Similar to last year’s edition, the festival will host screenings and programming online and at arthouses around the country. “While it is a deep loss to not have the in-person experience in Utah, we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences,...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

‘A Banquet’ Trailer: Mother-Daughter Bond Turns Apocalyptic in IFC Midnight Horror

A mother-daughter bond takes a turn for the possessed and the apocalyptic in Scottish filmmaker Ruth Paxton’s feature directorial debut “A Banquet.” Originally a Toronto International Film Festival premiere in the Discovery section, this horror movie will release in select theaters and on digital platforms on February 18 from the genre folks at IFC Midnight. Exclusive to IndieWire, check out the official trailer for the film below. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of IFC: “Widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Archive 81’ Trailer: Netflix Horror Series Asks ‘What Is Going on in This Building?’

When it comes to living in New York City, few things are as scary as real estate. But in Netflix’s “Archive 81,” premiering January 14 on the streamer, it’s not the rent or the rodents that terrify. It’s “pioneers of the imagination,” according to the trailer. At least, that’s the impression given in the series’ first trailer. Based on the three-season podcast of the same name, the upcoming horror thriller finds a video archivist Dan (Mamoudou Athie) attempting to restore VHS tapes damaged in a fire. And as everyone from “The Ring” to “V/H/S/” knows, there’s nothing more frightening than what...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Live Action Shorts Predictions

Short film predictions are often the hardest for the average office Oscars pool participant, and unfortunately the experts usually don’t fare much better. And of the three shorts categories, the live action short is usually the biggest wild card. While animated and documentary shorts have benefitted in recent years from growing online audiences, traditional narrative shorts tend to remain the domain of film festivals — at least until Oscar season. That said, this year’s shortlist offers an array of narrative shorts from both emerging and established filmmakers, some with festival recognition and others little known until now. This year’s crop...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Sundance, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Park City, UT
Entertainment
Sundance, UT
Entertainment
Park City, UT
Coronavirus
State
Utah State
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Standups’ Is a Solid Start to the Comedy Year

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: How Joel Coen Used German Expressionism to Create a Noir World for Shakespeare

When production designer Stefan Dechant (Disney’s upcoming hybrid “Pinocchio”) got a surprise call to meet with Joel Coen on the spur of the moment to discuss “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his noir-like Shakespeare adaptation of murder, madness, and mayhem, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Dechant was immediately hooked. The look and design were explicitly laid out in a photo album that Coen shared with Dechant, after the director spent a year refining his black-and-white vision with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel. It cried out German Expressionism, with images from movies (“Siegfried,” “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” “Sunrise,” “The Night of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Sundown’ Trailer: Tim Roth Beach-Bums It in Michel Franco’s New Oddity

The director of after-school special turned social horror movie “After Lucia” and harrowing class-uprising thriller “New Order” takes on a more relaxed vibe for his latest film, “Sundown.” That doesn’t make the new film from Mexican filmmaker Michael Franco any less bewildering in its story of a man (Tim Roth, who previously starred in Franco’s “Chronic” as a hospice caregiver) who abandons his life to live beachside in Acapulco. If anything, “Sundown” is even more opaque than the director’s recent efforts. Watch the first trailer for the film below. The film also stars a potent Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Vaxxed#Volunteers#Covid
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ May Head to $850 Million This Month, but January Box Office Is Grim

For theaters, January 2022 is becoming a cruel month. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” exceeded all expectations when it grossed about $627 million in its first 19 days of North American release, but there is almost no chance that its momentum will carry over. Even as “Spider-Man” will provide (by far) the highest gross for the month, box office will be less than half of January 2020. Only “Scream” stands a chance of making $100 million by the end of its run. Two years ago, total ticket sales came to just under $900 million. That was lower than four of the five...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscar Cinematography Survey: The Cameras and Lenses Used to Shoot 29 Awards Contenders

IndieWire reached out to the directors of photography whose films are in awards contention and are among the most critically acclaimed films of the year to find out which cameras and lenses they used and, more importantly, why these were the right tools to create the visual language of their respective films. All films are listed alphabetically by title. “Being the Ricardos” Dir: Aaron Sorkin, DoP: Jeff Cronenweth Format: 2:40 8k with a 10% reduction for frame adjustments and stabilization Camera: Red Ranger 8k VV Lens: Arri DNA Primes Cronenweth: It always starts with the story and with an Aaron Sorkin script you are going to be taken...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Auctioning ‘Pulp Fiction’ Screenplay NFTs Despite Miramax Lawsuit

Quentin Tarantino is moving forward with an auction for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) of his screenplay for 1994’s Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction.” This news comes in spite of a lawsuit filed by entertainment company Miramax, which produced the film, that was filed in November 2021. A hearing is set to take place in February, according to the New York Times, which means Miramax could potentially block the auction. Back in December, representatives of Tarantino denied Miramax’s accusations, which allege a breach of contract along with numerous intellectual property violations. The Oscar winner announced at the start of November that he was putting seven uncut scenes...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Y: The Last Man’ Still Had a World Left to Explore

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Y: The Last Man’: Hulu (as part of the short-lived “FX on Hulu” brand, which is now back to simply being “FX” again) Sometimes, the world ends on TV at a gradual pace. Things start to turn bad bit by bit until very little seems recognizable. But “Y: The Last Man” didn’t so much boil slowly the proverbial frog as much as it flash seared it in a giant pool of lava. 2021 was a pandemic year on screen, too, as evidenced by the ever-growing roster...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IndieWire

Why Joe Wright Threw Caution to the Winds on ‘Cyrano’ After ‘Woman in the Window’ Left Him Reeling

Joe Wright has style. He’s the kind of sumptuously visual director you either love or hate, which may explain why a Best Director Oscar nomination has eluded him so far, even when his signature period dramas land Oscar nods galore, from literary adaptations “Pride & Prejudice” (four, including Keira Knightley for Best Actress), “Atonement” (seven, including Saoirse Ronan for Supporting Actress), and “Anna Karenina” (four, including Costume Designer winner Jacqueline Durran) to Winston Churchill war picture “Darkest Hour” (six, including wins for Best Actor Gary Oldman and Best Makeup and Hair). The British director also takes fliers on movies that occasionally...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Abbott Elementary’ Review: Quinta Brunson’s Schoolhouse Sitcom on ABC Is Hilariously Sharp

Aided by the persistent popularity of “The Office,” mockuumentary sitcoms have become a consistent form of televised comedy. With little explanation for why characters sit down and speak directly to the camera, these faux documentaries allow for quick insight, quicker cuts (usually to a joke), and plenty of deadpan humor. In the case of Quinta Brunson’s ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” it’s part of the political commentary at the center of the show itself. Brunson, the head writer and executive producers, also plays Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at the eponymous Philadelphia school. Like many young teachers, Janine is idealistic and desperate...
EDUCATION
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How Two Months at the End of 2021 Changed the Conversation about the Year in Movies

If 2021 ended in late October, the conversation around the year in movies would be very different. Back then, anticipated fall titles like “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza” had yet to crack the awards season conversation; now, they’re all over it. Back then, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” didn’t become a blockbuster smash, and “The Matrix Resurrections” had yet to challenge our reality. It was a busy couple of weeks. With Eric Kohn back from paternity leave, this week’s special bonus episode of Screen Talk finds the co-host joining Anne Thompson to recap the last two months, and what they portend...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Review: Cliché Dirties Up Elodie Yung’s Confident Portrayal

“The Cleaning Lady” feels like disparate parts of other series. It certainly feels like a FOX series, with its flashy editing, gritty storyline, and adoration of clubs and opulence. It also feels like numerous other “woeful immigrant” stories about the undocumented having to get into crime in order to find freedom. It’s an overused cliche, so much so that in 2018 a study by the CATO Institute and the Marshall Project showed that over one-third of TV shows situated undocumented people in the criminal lifestyle. It’s a shame because Elodie Yung, making her debut as a TV series lead, is...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Number of Female Directors on Top 2021 Films Declines, but Women Up Overall Behind the Scenes

The year 2020 saw historic highs for the inclusion of women on top-grossing films of the year, but 2021 has seen a slight decline in the number of women directing films, according to the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film’s latest Celluloid Ceiling report. Only 12 percent of the top 100 highest-grossing films of 2021 featured women directors at the helm, down from 16 percent in 2020. Female directors accounted for 17 percent of the top 250 highest grossers, down from 18 percent in 2020. Over 80 percent of 2021 films were directed by men, the study...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries. Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy