Vicki Lawrence Reveals Betty White’s “Sweet and Loving” Last Words

 1 day ago

Betty White has a legacy that will live...

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
Vicki Lawrence
Betty White
Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
Betty White: Her life in photos

Betty White, whose television career spanned more than 80 years, has died. She was 99 years old. Look through the slideshow above to see some of the highlights of her decadeslong TV career.
Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
Betty White's 'Parakeet' Cadillac Seville is an American classic

Legendary American actress Betty White had a thing for American cars. The late star owned several Cadillacs during her life, including a particularly colorful one she nicknamed "Parakeet." The Seamist Green 1977 Seville was a surprise gift from her husband Allen Ludden that she drove for a quarter-century. The loaded...
