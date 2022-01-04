ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Producers of National Black Theatre Festival mourn loss of executive producer

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The producers of the National Black Theatre Festival are mourning the loss of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.

Sprinkle-Hamlin passed away on Monday. She was 76.

Sprinkle-Hamlin successfully lead the company as both its board chairman and executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival.

She immediately stepped into this leadership role following the death of her late husband, Larry Leon Hamlin.

He founded the company and produced its first festival in 1989. Hamlin passed away in 2007.

Sprinkle-Hamlin also enjoyed a 40-year career with the Forsyth County Public Library.

She made history by becoming that system’s first African American and female director.

She retired in 2019.

She garnered numerous awards and was heavily involved in the community.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced shortly.

