Notre Dame receiver Austin declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame junior Kevin Austin announced his intention to skip his senior season with the Irish and enter the NFL Draft via social media on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound native of Fort Lauderdale had a breakout season for the Irish. Austin Jr. tallied 48 receptions for 888 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 888 receiving yards led the Irish and his 7 receiving touchdowns tied Michael Mayer for the team lead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.