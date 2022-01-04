Notre Dame receiver Austin declares for NFL Draft
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame junior Kevin Austin announced his intention to skip his senior season with the Irish and enter the NFL Draft via social media on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 215 pound native of Fort Lauderdale had a breakout season for the Irish. Austin Jr. tallied 48 receptions for 888 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 888 receiving yards led the Irish and his 7 receiving touchdowns tied Michael Mayer for the team lead.
