1/4 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Carmel (8) 8-2 248 2
- Fishers (2) 11-1 230 3
- Zionsville (1) 8-1 217 1
- Chesterton (2) 9-0 214 4
- Penn (1) 7-0 160 6
- Terre Haute North 11-0 138 7
- Westfield 6-2 111 NR
- Indpls Cathedral 7-3 73 10
- Valparaiso 9-2 68 5
- Indpls Tech 9-2 62 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Jeff 30. Homestead 29 . Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20. Indpls Ben Davis 18. Lawrence North 17. Goshen 16. Indpls Pike 9. Warren Central 7. Indpls N. Central 7. Warsaw 6 .
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Mishawaka Marian (10) 8-1 257 1
- Indpls Brebeuf (2) 8-1 239 2
- Leo 6-1 187 5
- NorthWood (1) 10-1 176 3
- Glenn (1) 9-0 164 8
- Indpls Chatard 9-0 145 9
- Brownstown 8-1 133 6
- Sullivan 9-1 126 7
- Peru 8-0 87 NR
- Connersville 9-3 73 4
Others receiving votes:
Norwell 39 . Beech Grove 20. N. Harrison 15. Culver Academy 13. Greensburg 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (9) 9-0 270 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 9-0 240 3
- Linton-Stockton (2) 10-1 217 2
- Carroll (Flora) 8-0 174 4
- Monroe Central 8-0 166 T5
- Eastside 10-0 151 T5
- Eastern Hancock 7-1 115 NR
- Southmont 7-0 80 NR
- Clinton Prairie 10-1 77 NR
- S. Spencer 7-2 70 7
Others receiving votes:
Lake Station 56. Indpls Covenant Christian 17. Parke Heritage 13. Westview 12 . Northeastern 9. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (8) 11-1 266 1
- Edinburgh (4) 10-0 244 3
- Bloomfield (1) 9-1 213 4
- Loogootee 10-3 179 6
- Gary 21st Century (1) 6-2 170 5
- Barr-Reeve 7-4 149 2
- Indpls Lutheran 6-1 125 7
- Triton 5-1 93 8
- Jac-Cen-Del 5-2 85 9
- Orleans 8-2 41 10
Others receiving votes:
Tindley 40. Argos 40. Lafayette Catholic 15. Ev. Christian 14. Fremont 6 .
