ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

1/4 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Bx2G_0dci0Hus00

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Carmel (8) 8-2 248 2
  2. Fishers (2) 11-1 230 3
  3. Zionsville (1) 8-1 217 1
  4. Chesterton (2) 9-0 214 4
  5. Penn (1) 7-0 160 6
  6. Terre Haute North 11-0 138 7
  7. Westfield 6-2 111 NR
  8. Indpls Cathedral 7-3 73 10
  9. Valparaiso 9-2 68 5
  10. Indpls Tech 9-2 62 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Lafayette Jeff 30. Homestead 29 . Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20. Indpls Ben Davis 18. Lawrence North 17. Goshen 16. Indpls Pike 9. Warren Central 7. Indpls N. Central 7. Warsaw 6 .

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Mishawaka Marian (10) 8-1 257 1
  2. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 8-1 239 2
  3. Leo 6-1 187 5
  4. NorthWood (1) 10-1 176 3
  5. Glenn (1) 9-0 164 8
  6. Indpls Chatard 9-0 145 9
  7. Brownstown 8-1 133 6
  8. Sullivan 9-1 126 7
  9. Peru 8-0 87 NR
  10. Connersville 9-3 73 4
    Others receiving votes:
    Norwell 39 . Beech Grove 20. N. Harrison 15. Culver Academy 13. Greensburg 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Central Noble (9) 9-0 270 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 9-0 240 3
  3. Linton-Stockton (2) 10-1 217 2
  4. Carroll (Flora) 8-0 174 4
  5. Monroe Central 8-0 166 T5
  6. Eastside 10-0 151 T5
  7. Eastern Hancock 7-1 115 NR
  8. Southmont 7-0 80 NR
  9. Clinton Prairie 10-1 77 NR
  10. S. Spencer 7-2 70 7
    Others receiving votes:
    Lake Station 56. Indpls Covenant Christian 17. Parke Heritage 13. Westview 12 . Northeastern 9. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. N. Daviess (8) 11-1 266 1
  2. Edinburgh (4) 10-0 244 3
  3. Bloomfield (1) 9-1 213 4
  4. Loogootee 10-3 179 6
  5. Gary 21st Century (1) 6-2 170 5
  6. Barr-Reeve 7-4 149 2
  7. Indpls Lutheran 6-1 125 7
  8. Triton 5-1 93 8
  9. Jac-Cen-Del 5-2 85 9
  10. Orleans 8-2 41 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Tindley 40. Argos 40. Lafayette Catholic 15. Ev. Christian 14. Fremont 6 .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Argos, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
Allen County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Chesterton, IN
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Goshen, IN
Allen County, IN
Education
City
Westfield, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Connersville, IN
County
Allen County, IN
City
Greensburg, IN
City
New Pekin, IN
WANE 15

Ejah, Cougars chop down Foresters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate David Ejah racked up 32 points and 12 rebounds as Saint Francis topped visiting Huntington University 97-87 in Crossroads League action on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center. Antwaan Cushingberry, named the NAIA National Player of the Week earlier in the day, added 29 points […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Eastside voted Play of the Week winner after Old Gym sweep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to high school basketball, no state appreciates hoops history like they do here in Indiana, and the voting for the first “Play of the Week” in 2022 confirms that as Eastside topped the poll for its sweep over Heritage on “Old Gym Night” in Butler. The Eastside […]
BUTLER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#A P#Highschool#Indpls Tech#Fortville#Indpls N Central 7#Northwood#Culver Academy 13#Monroe Central#T5 Eastside#Eastern Hancock#Christian#Parke Heritage 13#Triton#Lafayette Catholic 15
WANE 15

USF’s Cushingberry named NAIA National Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis guard Antwaan Cushingberry is getting some big time recognition as the junior has been named the NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Last week Cushingberry averaged 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in two wins for the 25th-ranked Cougars. Cushingberry and the Cougars are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Pochiro returns from retirement, adds firepower to Komets roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After retiring in the offseason Zach Pochiro is getting back on the ice as the Komets announced the standout forward is rejoining the team. Pochiro played in 32 games with Fort Wayne last season, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. Meanwhile, the Komets have placed defenseman D.J. […]
NHL
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC holds tryout, prepares for second season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second season is quickly approaching for the Fort Wayne FC, and the USL League 2 club is already at work on constructing a roster after holding tryouts on Monday at the Plex South. Fort Wayne FC played its inaugural season last summer and it looking to build a perennial […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WANE 15

Fort Wayne native McCall returning to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Monday that the team has acquired DJ McCall via returning player rights. McCall became the first Fort Wayne native to play for the Mad Ants when he joined the team […]
NBA
WANE 15

Notre Dame receiver Austin declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame junior Kevin Austin announced his intention to skip his senior season with the Irish and enter the NFL Draft via social media on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound native of Fort Lauderdale had a breakout season for the Irish. Austin Jr. tallied 48 receptions for 888 yards and […]
NFL
WANE 15

Job training, attracting remote talent, infrastructure: Holcomb outlines his 2022 priorities for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Expanding broadband access across Indiana, attracting remote workers and providing better access to mental health services are just a few of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plans for 2022. Holcomb announced his administrative and legislative goals for the Hoosier State Monday afternoon. Holcomb’s agenda included five pillars: Economic development Education, training and workforce development Public […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy