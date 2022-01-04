ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messiest Reactions To Tristan Thompson Re-Embarrassing Khloé Kardashian

ANOTHER ONE

2022 is already off to a familiar start with Tristan Thompson embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.

In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

This comes months after the latest of countless cheating scandals that define their ridiculous relationship.

Back in June, Thompson reportedly attended a birthday party in Bel Air where he reportedly entered a bedroom with three women and another guy. The group remained behind closed doors for roughly 30 minutes before Thompson returned to the festivities looking “disheveled”.

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” an insider claimed to Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.”

The source continued, “The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.”

“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source claimed, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”

As expected, Tristan slithered back to Khloe who continues to get dragged for her unfair treatment of ex-Kardashian adoptee Jordyn Woods.

How long before Khloe takes Tristan back? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their latest split on the flip.

