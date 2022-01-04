ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Grains higher, Livestock lower

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

Wheat for Mar. rose 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 20.25 cents at $6.0950 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 11.25 cents at $6.92 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 34.75 cents at $13.7875 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell 1.10 cents at $1.3782 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 3.58 cents at $1.6267 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .97 cent at $.8015 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 1 to 2 cents higher; wheat futures are 11 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the upper end of the range on softer spread action with spillover pressure from the wheat and support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft to start the new year with the weekly report showing production down 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks 638,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Oil Nudges Soybeans Higher

March soybean oil closed up 1.11 cents Wednesday, helping March soybeans gain a nickel, while March contracts of corn and all three U.S. wheats finished lower. Ethanol inventory jumped higher last week, a sign of slower demand. March corn closed down 7 1/4 cents and July corn was down 6...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: All Futures Turn Lower

Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 20 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 3 to 10 cents lower. Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower with trade still working to consolidate above $6.00 with spillover pressure from soybeans Thursday morning and spread action remaining firmer. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with driving demand starting to ease back.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed to Lower

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 3 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 11 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed to weaker with row crops and products down while wheat markets are mostly higher. None of the major grain market charts look to be in danger of damaging charts before the end of the year. The next leg of price action once volume returns next week will prove crucial.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cash Trade Drives Cattle Futures Higher

Like rolling a set of doubles on a winner takes all game — the cash cattle market pushed prices higher in the North which jolted futures higher. Cattle futures were desperate for some fundamental support and upon seeing the market’s stronger cash trade and higher boxed beef prices, both live and feeder cattle contracts shot higher. Meanwhile the lean hog complex isn’t overly confident in its position as largely the market is chopping sideways.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Grains
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Robust Demand Fuels Higher Cash Prices

Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market prepares for the latest export data as well as for the newest Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. What a day it was for the livestock complex! Heading into the week, we all thought that the week’s trade would be mundane and boring, given that the holiday slug was putting a damper on things. Thankfully, the robust demand in the market helped fuel higher cash prices for both cattle and hogs and the contracts closed higher too.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Generally Higher

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are flat to 10 cents higher. The U.S. stock market is firmer with the Dow up 150 points. The U.S. Dollar Index is 40 lower. Interest rate products are firmer. Energies are firmer with crude up .80. Livestock trade is firmer. Precious metals are firmer with gold up 9.00.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you all back at our next auction, Saturday, Jan. 8.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

2021: Another roller coaster year for the livestock industry

For the cattle industry, 2021 was a roller coaster. From unpredictable prices to fighting proposals that could have a disastrous impact on producers, the industry weathered several ups and downs throughout the year. Todd Wilkinson, who operates a cow-calf and feeding operation in South Dakota, has experienced the issues firsthand....
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Come Back from Holiday Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 5 1/2 cents, March soybeans were up 10 3/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 6 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are starting slightly higher, similar to European stocks, in spite of ongoing concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Grain are mostly higher with corn and soybeans leading the way. Other than weekly grain inspections at 10 a.m. CST, there are no other reports on Monday’s docket.
INDUSTRY
pnwag.net

Farmland Prices in 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Farmers National Company’s Randy Dickhut said over the past year, most of the Grain Belt saw increasing amounts of land getting...
AGRICULTURE
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa Livestock sales resume

There were NO sales on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Sales resumed Jan. 4, 2022, and results will be in the Jan. 12 issue. To view the Jan. 4 or past reports, visit www.atascosalivestockexchange.com.
ATASCOSA, TX
dtnpf.com

Fertilizer Prices Continue on High Side

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices for the third week of December 2021 continued to move higher, albeit at a slower pace. The percentage higher moves are not as much as they have been in recent weeks. In fact, all of the moves were in the single-digit range, something that hasn't happened since the second week of September 2021.
INDUSTRY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy