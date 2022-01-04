Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. rose 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 20.25 cents at $6.0950 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 11.25 cents at $6.92 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 34.75 cents at $13.7875 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell 1.10 cents at $1.3782 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 3.58 cents at $1.6267 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .97 cent at $.8015 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .