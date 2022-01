HARTFORD, Conn — State Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan they say will reduce the state's sales tax in order to help residents cope with higher costs. Senate Republicans are proposing to reduce the sales tax from 6.35% to 5.99% and eliminate the additional 1% meals tax from February 15 through the end of the 2022 calendar year. Leaders said the proposal will result in a temporary tax reduction totaling $315.1 million - $132.3 million in the fiscal year 2022 ending the last day of June, and $182.8 million in the fiscal year 2023, which starts at the beginning of July 2022.

