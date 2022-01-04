East Lansing Public Library to limit capacity due to rise in COVID-19 cases

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Public Library will be limiting its capacity to 40 patrons at one time due to “significant” spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The change will begin Jan. 5.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

The Library also reminded community members that curbside pickup. 24/7 hold pickup lockers and other virtual options are available.

