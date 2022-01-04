Downed trees, traffic back ups and ice still cover I-64 nearly 24 hours after snow stopped falling

LOUISA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Crews were out on Interstate 64 on Tuesday, cleaning up fallen trees weighed down by heavy snow from Monday’s winter storm.

Cars were backed up for miles and ice still covered the road as of this afternoon.

Overturned car on Route 288. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

Crews worked overnight and on Tuesday to clear the interstate. Before getting to I-64 Tuesday, traffic on Route 288 was at a standstill as Goochland Fire and Manakin Fire responded to a car, flipped on its top.

Erin Brogan, a native Floridian, stopped in her UHAUL at a gas station near a ramp to I-64. She was making the drive from Florida to Northern Virginia to move there.

Brogan laughed, saying she and her significant other picked the wrong week to move. She said she pulled up to the gas station to find frozen gas nozzles and gas pumps without power.

“When we were packing up, we kind of saw the weather, but like, I’m from Florida, didn’t really know what to anticipate, but we stopped in Richmond,” Brogan told 8News.

Cars were also lining up at another gas station down the road to find working pumps.

Several people tried driving around one large tree covered in slush, snow and ice that had fallen across I-64.

“We will definitely not be taking I-64,” Brogan said, after hearing about the backup on the interstate.

She said they’ll continue to take back roads, hoping to avoid the continued chaos on I-64 and I-95 due to the winter storm .

“Trying to get in and out of parking lots and finding gas has been an issue. But just, the ice and everything,” Brogan said. “These kinds of small roads we’re taking the back roads a little bit again because I-95 is a bit of a mess.”

A Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson said that all lanes of I-64 were open on Tuesday. They added that the best thing to do during a winter storm and the days following it is to stay inside, especially with temperatures dropping to freezing again Tuesday night.

