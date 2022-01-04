ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder will not run for California governor in 2022, launches PAC

By Jordan Radach
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Recall candidate and conservative radio host Larry Elder announced Tuesday he will not run for governor of California in 2022 but has instead formed the Elder for America PAC.

The political action committee’s goal is “helping Republicans take back the House and Senate,” according to a press release.

Elder first hinted that he may not run in 2022 during a September interview with Inside California Politic’s Frank Buckley following his loss in the recall election.

“When you look at the registration Democrats vs. Republicans it wasn’t nearly as lopsided as it is right now. Now Independents outnumber Republicans. So it’s hard for me to see that where I have a rematch the outcome would be a whole lot different. But I may change my mind in the coming days,” he added.

Elder became a controversial figure during the recall election after multiple incidents, such as saying he would do away with COVID-19 mandates if elected , expressing his opposition to the minimum wage , the resurfacing of previous comments suggesting that the government should stop enforcing drug laws and allegations from a former fiancee that he pulled out a gun during a dispute .

